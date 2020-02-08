Gary Russell Jr focusing on himself ahead of title defence against Tugstsogt Nyambayar

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr 30-1 (18) says he is focusing on himself rather than his opponent Tugstsogt ‘King Tug’ Nyambayar 11-0 (9) ahead of their 12-round world title clash at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania this Saturday night.

The fight be just the fifth title defence for the 31-year-old Russell Jr, who claimed the green belt from Jhonny Gonzalez almost half a decade ago.

“My toughest challenger is myself. I never focus on my opponent. My toughest challenge is preparing myself to the best of my ability,” Russell Jr said.

“I think he’s a good fighter. I think he’s going to bring his physical best. He has everything to gain and nothing to lose, but I feel as though he’s going to need a little more than that.

“The difference will be my speed, punching power, ring generalship and boxing IQ.”

Also on the card will be Russell Jr’s two undefeated brothers, bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell 16-0 (12) and junior welterweight Gary Antuanne Russell 12-0 (12).

“I believe that all three of the Russell brothers can be world champions. I want us to be the set of brothers that makes history,” Russell Jr continued.

“I’ll be in the corners for my brothers tomorrow night. It’s fun. It’s something that I genuinely enjoy doing and supporting my younger brothers is definitely what I want to do. Hopefully, we’ll all get these W’s come tomorrow night.”

Meanwhile Mongolia’s Nyambayar, 27, says he doesn’t feel any pressure going into the fight.

“I don’t feel any pressure that my whole country will be watching,” said Nyambayar. “I’m a fighter and this fight is mine. I’m here to win. This will be a good fight and I’ll be the next champion.”

