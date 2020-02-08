Guillermo Rigondeaux ready for bantamweight debut against Liborio Solis

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA and WBO super bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux 19-1 (13) is convinced that a move down in weight to 118-pounds is the right move for his career.

The 39-year-old Cuban southpaw will face former unified super flyweight champion Liborio Solis 30-5-1 (14) for the vacant WBA ‘regular’ bantamweight title on the undercard of WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr’s fifth title defence against Tugstsogt ‘King Tug’ Nyambayar at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania this Saturday night.

Rigondeaux has fought as high as super featherweight, where he suffered his lone professional loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko by sixth round stoppage at Madison Square Garden in New York two years ago.

“This is really my weight – 118,” Rigondeaux said. “I fought at 122, but I feel very comfortable at 118.

“Boxing is like mathematics, so we’re going to adjust to whatever my opponent brings. We can box and also, what you saw in my last fight, we can pressure. I can also bring that tomorrow.”

Venezuelan Solis, 37, says he still has the hunger and yearns to be a world champion once again.

“There’s always that same hunger to win a championship again. It’s been a while, so I want it back,” Solis said.

“With faith in God, I will get it back tomorrow. I want to state that me and Guillermo are both warriors. We’re both going to give a great show out there.

“If he comes out boxing, then I’ll box him. If he comes out with pressure, like he did in his last fight, then I will come out that way.

“We both want this fight. We know it’s a great opportunity and I’m going to show the best of me tomorrow.”

