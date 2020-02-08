TwitterFacebook

Mike Hilton Headlines Silver Bow's ChampBox 2 on Saturday, April 3rd

8 February 2020
Mike Hilton
Press Release

After a successful inaugural fight card on January 25th, Silver Bow will present ChampBox 2 on Saturday night, April 3rd at The Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

Headlining the card will be undefeated cruiserweight Mike Hilton.

Hilton, who headlined ChampBox 1 with a six-round unanimous decision over Baldimir Hernandez, will be back to thrill his hometown fans on April 3rd.

Hilton has a record of 10-0 with seven knockouts, and was a National Golden Gloves champion.

Also on the card will be undefeated light heavyweight Omar Salem (9-0, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York; cruiserweight Jakub Sowirko (2-0, 1 KO) of Trenton, New Jersey as well as well as undefeated super welterweight Elijah Morales (4-0,1 KO) of Trenton.

Tickets for this special evening of boxing are $25, $39, $59, $79 $99. Tickets or on sale now and can be purchased at www.cureinsurancearena.com or by calling 1-800-298-4200.

The card is a pro-am that will begin at 6 PM with the doors opening at 5 PM.

The event is being sponsored by Flash Tech IT and CyberSecuirty since 1992. www.flashtech.com

