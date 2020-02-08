TwitterFacebook

Split-T Management’a Conwell, Steen and Vargas in action on Saturday night in Hammond, Indiana

8 February 2020
Split-t Management
Press Release

Three undefeated fighters from the Split-T Management stable will be in action this Saturday night at the Civic Center in Hammond, Indiana.

Junior Middleweight Charles Conwell; super middleweight Isaiah Steen and super lightweight Rolando Vargas will look to keep their perfect records in-tact.

2016 United States Olympian Charles Conwell (11-0, 8 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio will take on Ramses Agaton (22-11-3, 12 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-round bout.

Conwell’s half-brother, Steen (13-0, 10 KOs) of Cleveland tales on Kenneth Council (10-3-1, 8 KOs) of Knoxville, Tennessee in a six-round bout.

Vargas (4-0, 4 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin takes on his most experienced foe in Rondale Hubbert (13-12-2, 8 KOs) of Fargo, North Dakota in a four-round bout.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Conwell was 155.6 lbs – Agaton was 158.2 lbs; Steen 168.4 lbs vs Kenneth Council 169 lbs; Vargas 138.8 lbs vs Hubbert 142.6 lbs.

Conwell and Steen are Promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Promotions.

