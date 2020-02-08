WBC Champion sees flaws in “inexperienced” rival

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Eva Walhstrom says she has seen flaws in Terri Harper that she plans to capitalise on when the pair clash tomorrow night, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, in a unification bout for the WBC and IBO World Super-Featherweight Titles.

Wahlstrom (23-1-2, 3 KOs), who is Finland’s most successful boxer, will be making the sixth defence of the WBC Title she has held since 2015. She claimed the coveted green and gold strap with a unanimous points victory over Natalia Valle Aguirre in Helsinki.

The vastly experienced Finn who has been boxing since her opponent was born in 1996 believes the majority of media and fans having Harper as a hometown favourite will only help drive her on to victory.

“Betting agencies have set odds for Harper as a clear favourite and that’s definitely something which has given me extra motivation in a build-up,” said Wahlstrom. “Being seen as an underdog is that kind of stimuli which one needs in order to really ‘get up’ for a challenge after already engaging in several title defences.”

When asked how she rated ‘Belter’ as an opponent, the 39-year-old highlighted Harper’s lack of experience as a pivotal factor in determining the outcome of the fight as well as having a “schoolbook” style that will allow her to stay one step ahead.

“I see Harper as young and hungry challenger who is smart and technical but also somewhat inexperienced. She is also so schoolbook-correct in her style that she should be rather easy to read in the ring. I believe that I have an edge in ability to adapt and change tactics mid-fight.”

Walhstrom vs. Harper is part of a huge night of boxing in Sheffield.

Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) will be aiming to shake off the ring rust and fire his name back into the mix for a Word Title shot in 2020 when he meets the USA’s Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs), Kid Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) takes on Claudio Marrero (24-3, 17 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Featherweight crown, Anthony Tomlinson (11-0, 6 KOs) takes on Stewart Burt (13-1-1, 1 KO) in an Eliminator for the British and Commonwealth Welterweight titles, Dave Allen (17-5-2, 14 KOs) makes his long-awaited return after eight months out of the ring, Brentwood Super-Featherweight Martin Joseph Ward (23-1-2, 11 KOs) and Sheffield Super-Featherweight prospect Donte Dixon (2-0, 1 KO) return, Super-Middleweight John Docherty (7-0, 5 KO) continues his march towards a first title and Sheffield Light-Heavyweight Callum Beardow (1-0) fights for the second time as a pro.

