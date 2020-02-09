Dillian Whyte slams Deontay Wilder for calling him “a liar”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) has hit back at claims by Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) that he is “a liar”.

The WBC heavyweight champion claimed that Whyte, who has who has been waiting for a shot at the green belt since 2018, has had chances to fight him but turned them down the opportunities.

According to Wilder, the ‘Body Snatcher’ avoided fights against fellow contenders Luis Ortiz and Dominic Breazeale that would have led to a bout against the undefeated American power-puncher.

Whyte disputes those claims and has threatened to release official documentation to back up his story.

“Deontay Wilder needs to relax and behave himself,” Whyte said to the Daily Star. “The WBC need to speak to him because I’ll start publishing documents and then he’ll be really embarrassed.”

Whyte says he was one who requested the fight with Breazeale in a WBC final eliminator only for the Californian to withdraw from the proposed fight to face Wilder in last May instead.

“I was mandated to fight Breazeale and Tyson Fury at my insistence,” he said. “We made the fight with Breazeale and the WBC pulled him out to fight Deontay Wilder. How can he say I didn’t want to fight Dominic Breazeale?

“I’ve also made loads of offers to Ortiz over the years and he’s turned them all down. Facts not fiction.”

Whyte believes he has done everything asked of him to earn a shot at the ‘Bronze Bomber’, including defeating better boxers than the reigning champion.

“I want to fight Deontay Wilder, that’s who I want to fight. I don’t care about no one else apart from him, and he needs to stop being a coward,” he said.

“I’ve got a better resume than him.

“I’ve beaten more world champions than him… and I’ve been trying to chase him for a million days now.”

