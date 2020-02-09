Freddie Roach says Manny Pacquiao is a more explosive puncher than Mike Tyson

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Mike Tyson might be regarded as one of the heaviest hitters in modern boxing history, but not everybody agrees.

Trainer Freddie Roach insists Manny Pacquiao has a bigger whack on him, largely to his explosive combination of speed and power.

“My whole body went like numb. The power, the speed and explosion is much greater than just dense power,” said Roach, who has trained both Pacquiao and Tyson.

See Also

“Manny is one of the few people who has both.”

Meanwhile WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) continues to insist he hits harder than Tyson, who was referred to as ‘the baddest man on the planet’ during his prime 30 years ago.

One man who doesn’t agree is former WBO heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, who laughed when asked who would win a fight between the ‘Bronze Bomber’ and ‘Iron Mike’.

“Tyson will win! (Are) you crazy?” the 48-year-old said.

“Before you go in the ring with Mike Tyson, you lose everything you win in the training camp out of fear.”

Boxing legend George Foreman agrees with Briggs. When asked on Twitter “If you are at your prime and you have to choose the opponent, whom you feel can beat you… or will give you toughest fight, whom you will chose?” Foreman was unequivocal in his response.

“They are all good now. But no one scares me like Mike Tyson did,” Foreman replied.

Wilder has had a running feud with Tyson. After his fight against Luis Ortiz he insisted Tyson sang his praises in private but refused to repeat the comments in public.

“I had some people sitting by Mike [at my fight]. Mike gave me some praises, which I wish he would have said in public,” Wilder said.

“Behind closed doors is cute and s***, but out in public?

“Just express yourself. I don’t know what the deal is with the old generation, new generation.

“Like, the old is the past, bro. Let it go.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.