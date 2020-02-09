Tyson Fury opens up about mental demons that almost drove him to suicide

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury has opened up about the mental demons that almost ended his life.

Following his breakthrough win over WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, Fury walked away from the sport, stacked on weight and began abusing drugs and alcohol.

In an ITV documentary to be aired this week the 31-year-old former heavyweight champion revealed that at his lowest point he almost drove his car into a bridge.

“One day I woke up and thought ‘today’s the day I end it all’,” Fury 29-0-1 (20) was quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.

“I was heading towards this bridge, I was going to smash the car into the bridge at very high speed, I just didn’t have the ambition to live any more.

“Before I got to the bridge I heard a voice saying ‘don’t do this, you’re going to destroy your family’s life’ and I immediately pulled the car over and that was the first time I thought, ‘right, now or never. I need to get well immediately’.”

After seeking help for his mental health he lost nine stone before returning to the ring in 2018.

“I haven’t defeated mental health,” he said. “I still have bad days and good days, everybody does, but it never goes away.

“But I learn to maintain and that’s it. Thinking positive and being around positive people.”

Fury will face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) in a rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

In their last fight in Los Angeles in December 2018, Fury outboxed Wilder for much of the fight before being dropped in the ninth and again in an epic 12th round that saw him rise from the canvas to finish the fight on his feet only for the bout to be declared a split draw.

