Anthony Joshua’s trainer predicts winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Anthony Joshua’s trainer Rob McCracken has given his tip on who he thinks will win the upcoming rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and challenger Tyson Fury.

Wilder 42-0-1 (40) is set to make the 10th defence of the title he won against Bermane Stiverne five year ago when he clashes with Fury 29-0-1 (20) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

The first fight between the duo ended in a controversial draw with many believing Fury deserved the nod despite being dropped twice late in the fight by Wilder.

See Also

Fury has been vocal about his desire to knockout Wilder, but McCracken believes that won’t happen.

“Tyson’s not daft, he knows Wilder can punch and Wilder’s got ability as well, he’s a great fighter,” McCracken told Boxing Social.

“But I think Tyson will win on points. I think he’ll outbox him, I think Tyson will be in good shape, he’ll have a good gameplan, and I think he’ll get the job done, I really do.

“But at the same time top-level boxing is very dangerous, you know anything can happen.

“But my prediction is Tyson will outbox him.”

Earlier this month Fury said he would be prepared to face IBF, WBO and IBF champion Joshua 23-1 (21), but only under one condition.

“Anything can happen in the ring but the fights I want to see are me and Wilder, me and Joshua and Joshua and Wilder; there are no other players,” Fury told Sirius XM.

“That fight happens in Las Vegas and Las Vegas alone, it’s the capital of boxing.

“It will be at the MGM Grand Garden Arena live from Las Vegas.

“Anthony Joshua is a p***. I’m the one who has come to America and conquered America.

“Joshua got knocked out by a little fat man in Andy Ruiz, and in the rematch he ran away from the little fat man all night.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.