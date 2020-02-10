Arthur Abraham backs Vincent Feigenbutz to become world champion

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

One of Germany’s most decorated boxers Arthur Abraham (47-6, 30 KOs) has tipped Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs) to become Germany’s latest World Champion on February 15th when he takes on Caleb Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) for the IBF Super Middleweight World title at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Abraham, a two-weight multiple-time World Champion has held the IBF Middleweight World title and the WBO Super Middleweight World title twice throughout his illustrious career, is confident that Feigenbutz can upset the odds and beat the Nashville native Plant in his hometown.

“It’s going to be a tough fight because Caleb Plant is one of the best super middleweights there is,” said Abraham. “However, Vincent has a great chance to win the World title. If he is brave, tough and demonstrates his punching power then he can win the fight.

“No matter what country, boxing anywhere is the same. If you are the away fighter then it’s always much more difficult to get the decision. I think knocking out Caleb Plant will make it much easier for Vincent to become victorious.

“Vincent needs to maintain his focus but also stay relaxed,” continued Abraham. “I know Vincent has trained hard, he always does. But as I mentioned he has to be brave, hard and also confident. A victory would be very important for the development of boxing in Germany and would help it to become successful again.”

‘King Arthur’ was last in action in April 2018 when he dropped Denmark’s Patrick Nielsen en route to a points victory and the 39-year-old has been linked with a return to the ring against fellow two-weight World Champion Felix Sturm. When questioned if he would consider facing his former foe, Abraham simply replied:

“If Felix Sturm wants to box me, I’m always ready to do it.”

The IBF Super Middleweight World title fight between Caleb Plant and Vincent Feigenbutz takes place at the 20,000-seater Bridgestone Arena on February 15th and all the action will be broadcast live on Fox in the US and other territories to be released shortly.

