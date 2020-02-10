The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Josh Sandland says he will cause an upset and beat Kash Ali, ahead of their all-Yorkshire derby clash on February 21. In what will undoubtedly be a lively encounter, the pair will face each other at the Barnsley Metrodome as chief support to local man Josh Wale’s fight against Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba.

Sandland, from Halifax, has lost just twice in eight fights since turning pro in 2016. The 27-year-old, who only had 10 amateur fights, has consistently been in the away corner for his paid outings though, and won’t be fazed by his underdog status going into the Ali clash.

Rotherham’s Ali has lost just one fight in 17, after being disqualified against David Price last March. Since serving a ban from the sport, the 28-year-old has teamed up with new trainer Richard Towers, picked up a TKO win in November, and knows he has to get an impressive win against Sandland if he is to start mixing it again with the UK’s big names.

“I’ve not seen much of him, I’m not bothered really,” revealed Josh, who turned to boxing in 2012 after years of playing rugby league. “I’ve sparred with him before though, and he’s an alright lad, but sparring means nowt.

“They’ve asked for this fight, I didn’t know anything about it, I was in Australia and when I came back it was all over social media! Whether [my trainer] Chris [Aston] asked for it, I don’t know, but I’ll fight anybody, I’m not bothered. I’m training hard for it and I’ll be ready, no problem.

“He’s full time isn’t he, I aren’t full time, so if he don’t beat me he’s obviously not good enough is he! I’ve fought on the road my whole career, and most other heavyweights wouldn’t have risked that.

“It’ll be a hard fight, and I’ll treat him as a world champion. I respect everybody, and am not cocky to anyone. I’ll do my best and get the win; I believe I’ll beat him.

“I think I can go all the way in boxing, and I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t. That’s the sort of person I am, I’m going for world titles. I’ve been meant to fight a few people for the English Title but it’s never happened, so if I beat Kash hopefully those fights will come off.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing on February 21st at the Barnsley Metrodome. Headlining will be Barnsley’s Josh Wale against Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba.

Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali against Halifax’s Josh Sandland; Sheffield’s Sufyaan Ahmed, Keanen Wainwright and Perry Howe, and Germany’s Cheyenne Hanson.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

