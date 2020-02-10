Kell Brook takes aim at “out of shape” Amir Khan, says he would prefer to face “real fighting men”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Kell Brook has questioned whether Amir Khan is serious about his fighting career and still wants an all-British showdown following his comeback win over Mark DeLuca.

The former IBF welterweight champion took a couple of rounds to shake off the rust before coming on strong to stop DeLuca in seven frames. It was his first fight in 14 months.

After the win Brook shrugged off talk of a long-awaited domestic clash with Khan, who hasn’t fought since stopping Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia last July.

“Nothing really to say about him,” the 33-year-old Brook told Sky Sports. “Nothing to say. I’m active, I’m ready. I’ve seen him. He’s out of shape, he’s doing his thing.

“I’m after people that want to fight, who are the real people. The real fighting men, that’s what I want to deal with.”

Following Brook’s victory last weekend promoter Eddie Hearn revealed he could match ‘Special K’ with stablemate Liam Smith in a final eliminator for the WBO junior middleweight title held by Patrick Teixeira.

“We got Kell Brook and Liam Smith both looking to become champion again. If they can get it done separately, great. If not, so be it, we can get them in the ring together in a final eliminator,” Hearn said.

Smith, 31, said he would have “too much heart” for Brook, a claim the Sheffield boxer roundly rejected.

“Listen, people that know me, know I’ve got a lion heart,” said Brook.

“Once I’ve got my legs under me and I’m fit and healthy, I’m a hard, hard man to beat. I’ve got all the attributes. I’ve got the sharpness. I’ve got everything you need to be a top fighter.

“It will be a great fight, but I believe that I’m the better man.”

