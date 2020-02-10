Ryan Garcia sees Francisco Fonseca fight as litmus test, wants Tank Davis next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweight contender Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 19-0 (16) is looking forward to another step up in competition when he takes on battle-tested Francisco Fonseca 25-2-2 (19) at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Friday night.

And if the 21-year-old wins, he wants a shot at WBA ‘regular’ champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) sooner rather than later.

“I feel like in order to be great you’ve got to do something great, and I can’t be great if I’m always expected to win,” Garcia said. “So if I beat Gervonta Davis, the fight I want, that nobody gives me a shot [to win], then I have a chance to be great.

See Also

“And another thing, they all thought I was going to lose my last fight [against Romero Duno] and I proved them all wrong. I read all the comments. ‘Ryan has no shot, he’s an Instagram boxer’ and a lot of other stuff too.”

Garcia sees Fonseca as a good litmus test for this stage of his career. The 25-year-old Nicaraguan twice challenged for the IBF 130-pound title, dropping a 12-round decision to Tevin Farmer in 2018 and going down to Davis in eight a year earlier.

“The reason I picked this one is because he fought Gervonta Davis and he fought Tevin Farmer,” Garcia said. “The reason why it matters to me is because now I get to see how I rank up against a similar opponent. Let’s see how he reacted and let me see if I react better. We got to see.

“I fight better when I’m in Vegas at the MGM Grand in the co-main event with everybody there. I fought great when I was at Madison Square Garden and everybody cheering my name. It was like something like that gets me amped up to do something special.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.