Tyson Fury slams Anthony Joshua for refusing to spar him ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) has accused Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) of avoiding him after the unified heavyweight champion initially offered to spar him ahead of his rematch against WBC boss Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41).

Following his win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December, Joshua offered to help Fury prepare for the Wilder fight.

Fury said he accepted the offer but never heard anything back from Joshua or his promoter Eddie Hearn.

“He made a video live on Sky, I replied within three minutes, but I never heard anything back from him or Eddie,” Fury said to the Mirror.

“I am calling them both out because they went back on their words. I never heard from them.”

Fury and Wilder battled to a draw in Los Angeles in December 2018. A third fight between the pair seems likely as the loser has the right to invoke the immediate rematch clause in their fight contract.

The 31-year-old Briton, who says he has three fights left in his career, wants any fight with Joshua to take place in Las Vegas.

“If that fight happens next or in two fights, it will happen because I have three left and he will be one of them,” he said.

“Me and him have to fight and I would like it to be in Las Vegas because it is the Mecca of boxing, where the biggest fights have happened for years.

“I am not really interested in the business bulls*** of it all. Percentages are not why these big fights don’t happen.

“These massive fights don’t happen because one of the fighters doesn’t want to fight. When you have two men who really want to fight, the percentages will always get worked out.

“But when you have one man who wants to fight and one man who doesn’t, he will use percentages.

“Anything can happen when both parties are willing to sit down and make it happen. All this percentage talk is really unimportant.

“If a couple of per cent here or there is that important to your life, then you are in the wrong job for sure.”

