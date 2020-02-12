Banner Promotions Signs Junior Welterweight Jamshidbek Najmitdinov to a Co-Promotional Deal

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Banner Promotions is pleased to announce to the signing of top junior welterweight prospect Jamshidbek Najmitdinov (14-1, 11 KOs) to a co-promotional deal with Uprising Promotions.

Najmitdinov of of Yashkent, Uzbekistan is looking forward to getting started and moving up the ranks of the 140-pound division.

“I am very pleased to able to sign Jamshidbek, and to work with Ronson Frank and his company, Uprising Promotions. Jamshidbek is a very talented fighter who is television friendly, and we feel has the capability to be a real player in the 140 pound division, I saw his fight with Postol, and he won that fight in my opinion. He should have been credited with three knockdowns, but only got one. He is undefeated an fighter in my mind. ” said Banner Promotions President Artie Pelullo.

See Also

“I am very happy to sign with Banner Promotions. I am looking forward to fighting in America. Fans will love my style, as i try to take after Roy Jones and Manny Pacquiao. I was inspired by with my countryman Murodjon Akhmadliev who won the unified super bantamweight world championship. I been getting good sparring with (IBF Number-one ranked welterweight) Kudratillo Abdukakhorov,” said Najmitdinov.

“We are very excited to work with Banner Promotions. Artie Pelullo has been in the game a long time and has the ability to help get Jamshidbek to the highest level. He is very talented fighter with one disputed loss to a world champion. we are excited for this partnership that will create a lot of opportunities to be seen nationally on all the major platforms out there,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions.

Najmitdinov on July 25, 2013 with a unanimous decision over Botir Nosirov. Najmitdinov won his first nine bouts before facing former world champion Viktor Postol.

That bout, which took place on September 16, 2017 saw Jamshidbek drop Postol three times but was denied those two of the knockdowns, due to Postol fighting in front of his home-country fans. Jamshidbek pushed the action, and established himself as one of the top-140 pounders in the world. Since that fight, Jamshidebek has won five in a row, which includes his last bout when he won the WBC CIS and Slovac titles with a 1st round stoppage over Giorgi Khutsishvili on October 6th in Uzbekistan.

“Against Postol, it was a fight that I took on short notice. I wasn’t in the best of shape. I want to fight him again. I hope that he beats Jose Ramirez, because I want to fight him for the world championship when I get the rematch. I just want to tell my fans, that the best is yet to come from me, and I am looking forward to getting started in the United States,” said Najmitdinov.

For regular updates on our fighters, events, and promotions, please like the Banner Promotions Facebook Page, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @BannerBoxing.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.