Banner Promotions Signs undefeated Heavyweight Isaac Munoz Gutierrez to a Co-Promotional Deal

February 11, 2020 – Banner Promotions has signed undefeated heavyweight Isaac Munoz Gutierrez to a co-promotional deal with United Promotions.

Gutierrez, 27 years-old of Torreon Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico has a record of 12-0-1 with 10 knockouts.

“We are happy to bring Isaac to Banner Promotions. He is a very good prospect that was brought to my attention by Don MacDonald of United Promotions. I have seen him and he has good power. I feel that he will make waves in the heavyweight division,” said Banner Promotions President Artie Pelullo.

“I feel very happy to sign with Banner Promotions. Being with a big company will be great for my career. With Banner and United Promotions, I feel my career can go to big heights, and I am grateful for that,” Said Gutierrez.

“I have known Artie Pelullo for 25 years, and I know what he can do. I feel Artie and Banner Promotions is the promoter that will make the inroads for Isaac in the heavyweight division,” said Don MacDonald of United Promotions.

Gutierrez was 220-20 as an amateur, and was a multi-time Mexican National champion, and was part of the Mexican National boxing team for two years. Gutierrez competed in the World Series of Boxing.

Gutierrez turned professional on September 9, 2011 with a 1st round stoppage over Misael Jossy Chavez. Gutierrez has established himself as a power puncher, and is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Jesus Alberto Martinez Torres on September 7th.

“We are extremely happy to sign with Banner Promotions. This is exactly what we wanted, and need for Isaac’s career. I have known about Banner Promotions and Artie Pelullo for a long time, and I know he can get Isaac to the top level,” said Gutierrez manager, Manuel Garrido.

