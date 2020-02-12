Brad Foster wins Midlands Boxer of the Year award

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

BRAD FOSTER has added the Midlands Boxer of the Year award to his trophy cabinet en route to his highly anticipated rematch with Lucien Reid.

The Lichfield fighter had a stunning 2019 – taking the British super-bantamweight title from Josh Wale before adding the Commonwealth crown when he outpointed Ashley Lane.

Foster, 22, was held to a majority draw by Lucien Reid in September and puts his belts on the line against his London rival in a rematch at York Hall, Bethnal Green on Saturday February 22.

Foster (11-0-2, 4 KOs) who was presented with his award last week said: “I’ve got big shoes to fill when you look at the previous winners.

“It is so nice to get these awards and boxing titles. In 2018 I also won Midlands Young Boxer of the Year, but didn’t pick up the award until this year’s event so it was a decent night.

“I do keep myself to myself, but it is always nice to be rewarded and get noticed for what I achieved last year.”

Foster’s first fight against Reid (8-0-2, 4KOs) was one of the most controversial domestic clashes of last year. Two judges scored the fight a draw, while the other official made Reid the winner.

And when the pair return to the spiritual home of British boxing on Frank Warren’s prospect stacked bill, Foster insists he will end the rivalry for good with a win.

“I have to close the chapter, beat Lucien and keep my belts,” added Foster who has also recently named Midlands Boxer of the Year by the Birmingham Mail.

“On the night I thought our first fight was really close, but watching it back it was a fair result. I knew we had to do it again to settle it.

“I am very confident that I will be victorious in the rematch. I always knew he was a good fighter, but I don’t believe I did things right in the first fight. This time I have the opportunity to put it right.

“Whilst you’re in the ring you know the things you have to do better and pick up on things an opponent does. That is why, it will be different this time.

“We both know what the other is like and that helps make it such a tasty return fight, but I believe I will beat Lucien.”

Foster’s title winning performances against Wale, Lane and draw when he faced Reid all took place inside six months.

He says: “I broke a knuckle in the Reid fight so I enjoyed the rest and my Christmas although I was still running and ticking over.

“It has done me good because I was so busy last year and it takes a lot out of you. It isn’t just the fights, but the training because you push your body to the limit.

“Three quick 12-round fights and camps will always take it out of you. My injuries have healed up and I am ready to go.”

Also on the bill super-middleweight prospects Kody Davies (10-0) and Umar Sadiq (9-1) clash over eight rounds. Thrilling super-bantamweight prospect Dennis McCann (5-0, Southampton’s Ryan Garner (8-0) and featherweight hope Louie Lynn (5-0) are also in action.

New professionals Alex Bishop (3-0), Eithan James 2-0), Sam Noakes (2-0) and Henry Turner (1-0) take the next step towards early title contention, while 2016 Olympian Muhammad Ali, makes his professional debut at featherweight.

Tickets are available via TicketMaster

