Josh Wale praises the Barnsley public as he prepares for upcoming fight

Josh Wale has praised the Barnsley public as he prepares for a bill-topping, homecoming show at the town’s Metrodome on February 21, where he will face Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba.

‘The Outlaw’, who will be having his 44th pro fight, hasn’t fought at home for almost a year and on that occasion he lost a British Super Bantamweight Title fight to Midlander Brad Foster. This time around the 31-year-old is hoping that a win against his African opponent could pave the way for a world title eliminator bout, with another Metrodome show already being lined up in June for the fan favourite.

The former British Bantamweight Champion, 30-11-2 (14), seemingly has a new lease of life since moving up to the featherweight division. The amiable Yorkshireman has had three bouts up at nine stone, culminating in three wins and one title, winning the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) International Title in his last fight, in November.

Heading into the bout, Josh knows he cannot afford to overlook unacclaimed Kayumba. The southpaw has lost just twice in 16 bouts, with seven of his wins coming by KO. But the African has only fought outside his home country once previously, losing in five rounds to Britain’s Prince Patel for the African Boxing Union Bantamweight Title in Cairo, last August.

“I’m Barnsley’s premier boxer, and have been for a while,” said Josh. “I’ve been British champion and defended it, and I’ve had six British Title fights, which is double what any other Barnsley fighter has had.

“I’m really proud of where I’ve come from. I’m flying the flag for Barnsley boxing, and I have done for many years. After the next couple of years, I’ll have to hand the mantle over, but at the minute I’m still the top boy and the Barnsley people come out for me.

“I’ve always had fantastic support throughout my career, it’s been brilliant, and this will be another great night for Barnsley boxing on February 21st.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing on February 21st at the Barnsley Metrodome. Headlining will be Barnsley’s Josh Wale against Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba.

Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali; Sheffield’s Sufyaan Ahmed, Keanen Wainwright and Perry Howe, and Germany’s Cheyenne Hanson.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

