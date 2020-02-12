Philadelphia Area Fighters Highlight Non-Televised Undercard on Friday night

TwitterFacebook

Some of Philadelphia’s favorite fighters will be on display as part of the non-televised undercard of a ShoBox: The New Generation card this Friday night at the 2300 Arena.

The undercard will begin at 7 PM ET with the live ShoBox card beginning at 10 PM ET live on SHOWTIME.

As part of the undercard, Philadelphia welterweight’s James Martin and Vincent Floyd will square off in a six-round bout.

Martin of Philadelphia has a record of 5-1, and is the son of former light heavyweight world title challenger Jerry “The Bull” Martin. Martin, who has a win over Denis Okoth (2-0-1), is coming off a four-round unanimous decision victory over Juan Rodriguez on October 25th. This will be Martin’s fourth consecutive appearance at The 2300 Arena.

Floyd has a record of 4-8-1 with two knockouts. Six of those defeats have been to undefeated foes. Floyd is coming off a no-contest with Shinard Bunch on October 25th.

Also seeing action in a six-round bout will be welterweight Rasheed Johnson of Philadelphia taking on Omar Garcia of Mexico.

Johnson has a record of 6-3 with two knockouts. The 27 year-old has a win over Tony Morris (4-1-1). He will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping a decision to Kashon Hutchinson on September 14th in Bethlehem, Pa.

Garcia of Monterrey, Mexico has a record of 6-10. Garcia is coming off a decision loss to Desmond Lyons on October 4th in Houston.

Just before the Television cameras roll, undefeated heavyweight Norman Neely (5-0, 5 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey fights Nicoy Clarke (2-5) of Jersey City in a four-round bout.

Eduardo de Oliveria Diogo (1-0, 1 KO) of Sao Paulo, Brazil fights Philadelphia Jerrod Miner (1-9-2, 1 KO) in a four-round bout.

Shamar Fulton (4-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a four-round bout.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions and GH3 Promotions are $100, $75 and $50 and be purchased at www.2300arena.com

In the main event of the four-fight telecast, lightweight prospect Thomas Mattice (15-1-1, 11 KOs) will face hard-hitting Isaac Cruz (18-1-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout. In the co-feature, Raeese Aleem (15-0, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas takes on Adam Lopez (19-3-2, 9 KOS) of San Antonio in an eight-round super bantamweight bout. Plus, in a matchup of undefeated super lightweights, Cleveland’s Montana Love (12-0-1, 6 KOs) returns to ShoBox in an eight-round bout with Houston’s Jerrico Walton (16-0, 7 KOs). In the opening bout of the telecast, undefeated super welterweight Derrick Colemon Jr. (11-0, 8 KOs), of Detroit will face Joseph Jackson (15-0, 12 KOs) of North Carolina.

