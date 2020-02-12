Split-T Management Fighters Go 7 for 7 on Saturday Night in Hammond, Indiana

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split T Management fighters were very successful on Saturday night at the Civic Center in Hammond, Indiana.

The premier boxing management company had all seven of its members come out victorious on the massive card that saw the return of 2016 United States Olympian Charles Conwell

Conwell, who is the USBA Super Welterweight champion, remained undefeated with a 5th round stoppage over Ramses Agaton in a scheduled eight-round bout.

See Also

The 22 year-old native of Cleveland, Conwell raised his mark to 12-0 with nine knockouts.

Conwell’s half-brother, Isaiah Steen also remained perfect as he took out Kenneth Council in the opening frame of their scheduled eight-round super middleweight bout.

Steen, 23 years-old of Cleveland is now 14-0 with 11 knockouts.

Ebanie Bridges made a successful American debut as she won a six-round unanimous decision over Crystal Hoy in a bantamweight bout by shutout scores of 60-54 on all cards.

Bridges of New South Wales, Australia is now 4-0.

Junior Welterweight Rolando Vargas stopped Rondale Hubbert in the 2nd round of their scheduled six-round bout.

Vargas, 20 years-old of Milwaukee is now 5-0 with all wins coming via stoppage.

Melissa St. Vil captured the WBO NABO Lightweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision over Jessica Camara.

St. Vil of Brooklyn, who is a two-time world title challenger ups her record to 13-4-4.

Scores were 97-93 and 96-94 twice.

Leatitia Robinson won a six-round unanimous decision over Claire Hafner in a super middleweight bout.

Robinson won by scores of 60-54 on all cards and is now 16-1.

Sarah French won a six-round unanimous decision over Christina Barry in a welterweight bout.

French won by shutout margins of 60-54 and her record is now 5-2-1.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.