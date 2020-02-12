Undefeated Russian Heavyweight Crusher Apti Davtaev Returns February 21 Against Undefeated John Napari in Moscow

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

On Friday, February 21, Russian heavyweight destroyer Apti Davtaev will make a quick return to the ring in an important eight-round showdown against fellow undefeated John Napari of Accra, Ghana.

Davtaev (19-0-1, 18 KOs) and Napari (21-0, 15 KOs) will meet as a chief supporting bout on Akhmat Promotion Company’s stacked event at the Dynamo Palace of Sports in Krylatskoye, Moscow, featuring undefeated Russian super welterweight champion Islam “The Sniper” Edisultanov’s (9-0, 6 KOs) domestic battle against tough southpaw Evgeny Terentiev (15-2, 7 KOs).

Ever improving under the tutelage of SugarHill Steward, the powerful Davtaev will be looking to continue the brutal momentum he has been building since signing his co-promotional deal with Salita Promotions in late 2017.

See Also

“I’ve continued training at the Kronk Gym for this fight,” said Davtaev. “I look forward to another Detroit-style knockout victory over an undefeated opponent.”

Davtaev was last seen January 10 of this year, scoring a thudding TKO 3 over West Virginia-based veteran Keith Barr at Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City. Showing improved ability to corner opponents trying to avoid his fearsome punching, 6’ 5” Davtaev looked to be rounding into world-class form.

“Apti is one of the biggest heavyweights and hardest punchers in the division,” said his co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “This will be his second fight in as many months. He will continue to stay busy and I believe he has all the ingredients to be a force in the division. This is going to be a big statement-making year for Apti.”

ABOUT SALITA PROMOTIONS

Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including Showtime, HBO, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, ESPN+ and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.

Read more articles about: apti davtaev

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.