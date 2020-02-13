Anthony Joshua tips winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Anthony Joshua has tipped Tyson Fury to get the job done against Deontay Wilder in their rematch.

The unified heavyweight champion believes his British countryman can go one better than his contentious draw against the WBC heavyweight champion in December 2018.

Victory for Fury will set up a big money fight with Joshua, who regained the IBF, WBA and WBO belts with a comprehensive 12-round points victory over conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December.

See Also

“I think Fury can win. For Wilder to win he has to knock Fury completely out, and he couldn’t do that the first time,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“For Fury to win, he can hurt Wilder or outbox him. Fury has more to his arsenal so that’s why I’m leaning to him.

“Fury can punch a bit. He’s underestimated with his punching power which makes him dangerous. If you underestimate someone it makes them dangerous because you don’t respect them until you get hit.

“Fury is a really good boxer, to a certain degree, so he has the upper hand. Wilder isn’t the best of boxers, but he has a right hand – if you can avoid that, you have the beating of him.

“Good luck to Fury – it would be great to have two heavyweight champions here in England.”

Fury and Wilder have an immediate rematch clause in their contract that the loser can enact.

Meanwhile, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn remains confident a deal can be done with Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank if the self-styled Gypsy King comes out victorious.

“AJ wants to fight Fury, Fury wants to fight AJ. It’s a two-minute call with MTK and Bob Arum, done deal,” Hearn said.

Matching Joshua with Wilder would be a far more difficult task, according to Hearn.

“Wilder said he has no interest in Joshua, and Joshua is irrelevant,” he said. “That is baffling.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.