Caleb Plant confident ahead of title defence against Vincent Feigenbutz this Saturday night

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant 19-0 (11) will make the second defence of his title against Vincent Feigenbutz 31-2 (28) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee this Saturday night.

“This is something that I’ve worked for literally my whole life. I’ve sacrificed everything for this,” said Plant. “Since I was a kid, it was not only a dream of mine to fight in Nashville as a world champion, but to be defending my world title at the Bridgestone Arena.

“Saturday night I get to live out my dream, and I can’t wait to get in the ring in front of all my family, friends and peers. This world title is staying right here in Nashville.

See Also

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep this world title. However long that I need to hold my breath under water, I will do it. He can’t hold his breath as long as me, because he hasn’t had to. Anyone who knows me, knows that he can’t hold his breath like I can.

“I can promise you that he has a tall order in front of him, and he’s going to have to focus on that. He’s facing a guy who’s willing to do whatever it takes to have his hand raised.

“This is the best I’ve ever felt heading into a title fight. This is the sharpest that I’ve ever boxed. Anyone who knows me, knows that I make weight easily. We’ve had the best sparring partners yet for this camp, and it’s going to make the fight easy on Saturday.

“Walking to that ring Saturday night, it’s going to be a spectacular moment. It’s all of my life’s work coming down to that moment. This is the biggest fight of my life and I trained as such. I pushed myself to exhaustion.

“I really appreciate everyone here coming out not just to support me, but all the fighters on the card. Especially for some of the local fighters from here in Tennessee. I’m grateful for you coming here to support this event.”

Germany’s Feigenbutz, 24, is confident he can score a breakthrough win.

“I’m very excited to be here in Nashville, coming all the way from Germany,” said Feigenbutz. “I’m prepared for this fight. We’ve had an intensive training camp and I’m happy to be here to take advantage of this opportunity.

“I don’t care that we’re fighting in his backyard. I’d fight him anywhere. I’m coming to fight and he’s going to have to fight me every second in there.

“I’m very happy to be fighting the U.S. because it’s always been my dream of mine. I love this country and this is the opportunity I’ve worked my whole career for.

“You will see how I bring the fight on Saturday night. I’ve prepared with the best training camp of my life. I don’t care about anything Plant says to me today, because in the ring, I’ll have the answer for everything.”

Read more articles about: caleb plant, vincent feigenbutz

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.