Dominic Boesel set to defend against Zac Dunn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Interim WBA light heavyweight champion Dominic Boesel 30-1 (12) will make the inaugural defence of his title against WBA number 12 ranked contender Zac Dunn 29-1 (24) at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany on March 28.

The 30-year-old German picked up the secondary belt with an 11th round stoppage of Sven Fornling 15-2 (7) last November.

“Many opponents have always underestimated me, come with knockout predictions and then go home defeated,” said Boesel.

See Also

“I will also win against Zac Dunn, it’s just a good feeling to finally be world champion. And I will stay that way… I am now looking forward to the very large audience (on ARD)!”

Boesel’s lone loss came to Karo Murat by 11th round stoppage to Karo Murat in a fight for the vacant European 175-pound title in July 2017. He has strung together six wins since then including three by stoppage.

Australian Dunn, 29, is a former amateur star renowned for his power. The bulk of his career has been contested at super middleweight.

Dunn hit a minor roadblock in his career when he was stopped in seven frames by Britain’s David Brophy 22-2-1 (4) in March 2017 when his corner threw in the towel, but remains confident he has what it takes to finish off Boesel within the distance.

“Boesel may be a good boxer, he has his qualities. But we won’t rely on the scorecards,” said Dunn.

“We’ll win early and that means with a KO. We’ll fly to Europe, win, and take our belts ‘Down Under’ to Australia!”

Read more articles about: Dominic Boesel, Zac Dunn

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.