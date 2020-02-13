Dominic Boesel set to defend against Zac Dunn
Interim WBA light heavyweight champion Dominic Boesel 30-1 (12) will make the inaugural defence of his title against WBA number 12 ranked contender Zac Dunn 29-1 (24) at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany on March 28.
The 30-year-old German picked up the secondary belt with an 11th round stoppage of Sven Fornling 15-2 (7) last November.
“Many opponents have always underestimated me, come with knockout predictions and then go home defeated,” said Boesel.
“I will also win against Zac Dunn, it’s just a good feeling to finally be world champion. And I will stay that way… I am now looking forward to the very large audience (on ARD)!”
Boesel’s lone loss came to Karo Murat by 11th round stoppage to Karo Murat in a fight for the vacant European 175-pound title in July 2017. He has strung together six wins since then including three by stoppage.
Australian Dunn, 29, is a former amateur star renowned for his power. The bulk of his career has been contested at super middleweight.
Dunn hit a minor roadblock in his career when he was stopped in seven frames by Britain’s David Brophy 22-2-1 (4) in March 2017 when his corner threw in the towel, but remains confident he has what it takes to finish off Boesel within the distance.
“Boesel may be a good boxer, he has his qualities. But we won’t rely on the scorecards,” said Dunn.
“We’ll win early and that means with a KO. We’ll fly to Europe, win, and take our belts ‘Down Under’ to Australia!”
