Isaac Chamberlain signs new contract

London cruiserweight hotshot Isaac Chamberlain has signed a long-term promotional agreement with promoter Mick Hennessy as he reignites his career towards a World title shot.

The highly-talented Chamberlain (10-1-0, 4 KO’s) has been frustratingly out of action for 16 months, but will finally relaunch himself in the division when he features on two Hennessy Sports events within a month, both exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air Channel 5.

‘Chambo’ from Brixton, South London, first features in an eight-round contest on the highly anticipated domestic dust-up between Shakan Pitters and Craig Richards for the British Light-Heavyweight Championship on Saturday 28th March at the Coventry Skydome.

The 25-year-old will follow that up quickly when he appear a few weeks’ later on an exciting Hennessy Sports event due to be announced tomorrow.

Chamberlain turned professional in January 2015 and stormed through his first nine fights and captured the Southern Area title in a memorable points victory over Wadi Camacho despite suffering a dislocated shoulder injury in the third round. His sole loss was against bitter rival Lawrence Okolie on points for the WBA Continental title, but rebounded with a victory over Luke Watkins in his last fight in October 2018.

Under renown promoter Hennessy’s adept guidance and with free-to-air national TV exposure on Channel 5, Chamberlain believes it’s all systems go as he aims to finally fulfil his destiny and become a World Champion.

Chamberlain said, “The time out of the ring has been a period of immense frustration for me but it has been a real character building exercise also. I like to look at the positives and going through this has strengthened my will and determination. I believe that I will be more dangerous and savage when I make my return to the ring on March 28. I’m so happy to have signed this long term promotional deal with Mick Hennessy and he is a person who I believe is passionate about his fighters and he fights for them. He’s a real solid person to have on your team and I need someone like him that to push me to where I need be. He’s got the track record with creating stars like Tyson Fury, Carl Froch, Darren Barker, Junior Witter and Chris Eubank Jnr and a great eye for spotting talent. He makes World Champions and that will motivate me to work hard and win. Becoming the WBC World Cruiserweight Champion is my primary goal and I’m obsessed with it. I want to be the best I can be and prove myself. I just can’t wait to get back into the ring and with the Channel 5 cameras on me and knowing that a viewing audience of millions will be watching me comes with pressure but I will thrive and perform to my best. I know the pain and heartache of not fighting and being inactive but Mick has a long term plan for me and I’m really excited again.”

Hennessy commented, “I’m delighted to welcome Isaac to the Hennessy Sports team and I’m looking forward to an incredible ride with him to the World title. I can see in Isaac a fighter with incredible potential, character and determination and he has World Champion stamped all over him. I believe he has the personality that will attract the masses because of his all round appeal and he will be a fantastic addition to Channel 5. The inactivity has been a hindrance but we have moved quickly to ensure he gets great exposure on national free to air TV on Channel 5 on two of my shows in quick succession that will raise his profile and shake off the ring rust. He’s still a young man at 25 and has a lot of time in front of him as we plan and manoeuvre him into World title contention.

A key figure in Chamberlain’s decision to go with Hennessy has been Matt Hamilton, exclusive advisor to Isaac, who said, “We are beyond delighted to have signed with Mick Hennessy. His record at creating PPV A siders is without equal in modern British boxing, he is the guy who created Carl Froch & Tyson Fury. We are all in with Mick, it’s a long term promotional deal under Mick’s direction for the remainder of his career. Isaac has enough ability; a vastly improved trainer and all around support behind him for us to want to pick one promotional platform and run with it. His path to a world title & PPV A-sider status is, in my view, inevitable. Lofty goals indeed but there is no point in investing a working lifetime in this sport if you don’t have your eye on the big prize. And Isaac has always had an unshakeable belief in how far he can and will go in this game.”

