Laura Ramsey takes on Gwendolyn O’Neil in a rematch to Highlight “All or Nothing 2”

13 February 2020
Laura Ramsey takes on Gwendolyn O'Neil
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

A special night of boxing is in store on Saturday night, February 29th Heavyweight’s Laura Ramsey and Gwendolyn O’Neil battle in a rematch almost 10 years in the making that will take place at the Saint Petersburg Marriott Clearwater.

The 13 bout card is promoted by T&K Boxing Promotions.

The six-round main event will feature Ramsey (10-7-1, 5 KOs) looking to extract revenge on O’Neil, who won an eight-round unanimous decision on September 11, 2010 to capture the WIBA World Heavyweight title.

Ramsey of Winter Haven, Florida has wins over undefeated Aasa Sandell (3-0-1); A 1st round stoppage over Ijoema Egbunine (12-1) and Kella Byars (1-0). Ramsey is coming off a draw with popular New Yorker Sonya Lamonikis on June 10, 2017.

O’Neil of Brooklyn, New York has a record of 19-7-2 with seven knockouts.

Besides the win over Ramsey, O’Neil has two wins over Kim Quashie (5-0) as well as a victory over Kathy Rivers (13-3-1)

In a six-round bout, undefeated super middleweight Sonny Duversonne (10-0-2, 7 KOs) of Avon Park, Florida takes on 55-fight veteran Larry Smith of Dallas, Texas.

In four-round bouts:

Jasmine Artiga (7-0, 4 KOs) of Tampa, Florida takes on Myrka Aguayo (3-2) of Tijuana, Mexico in a super flyweight bout.

Ivan Franco (5-0, 4 KOs) of Tampa, Florida fights Antonio Wattell (2-6-2, 2 KOs) of Houston in a super lightweight bout.

Felix Santana (4-0, 3 KOs) of Ocala, Florida fights Ayron Palmer (0-3) in a super lightweight fight.

Jarred Jarvais (2-0) of New Port Richey, Florida battles Fernando Marrero (0-3) of Miami in a featherweight tussle.

Brandon Moore of Lakeland, Florida makes his pro debut against Nick Pinnock (0-1-1) of Tallahassee, Florida in a heavyweight affair

Iron Alvarez (9-0, 9 KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida squares off with Jorge Luis Santos Guzman (7-9-1, 2 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in a super featherweight bout.

Joseph Fernandez (12-3-3, 3 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida will take on Ashot Mnatsakanian (2-3, 2 KOs) of Key West, Florida in a super lightweight fight.

Armando Moran (2-1, 2 KOs) of Wahneta, Florida fights Matthew Knauss (0-1) of Fernandina Beach, Florida in a featherweight affair

Evander Lamourt (5-2, 1 KO) takes on Leonardo Kenon (3-8, 1 KO) of Quincy, Florida in a lightweight competition.

Arnold Hill (11-14, 6 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida takes on undefeated Ty McLoed (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bradenton, Florida in a light heavyweight fight.

Anthony Overby of Newport News, Virginia and Eric Rodriguez of Bradenton, Florida look for their 1st wins in a super welterweight fight.

Tickets for this outstanding evening of boxing are:

$40 for General Admission, $60 for Reserved, $70 for VIP Preferred, $80 per seat for 3rd and 4th row VIP table, $90 per seat for 2nd row VIP table, and $100 per seat for front row VIP table. (All tables are tables of 8)

Tickets can be bought online at https://tkallornothing2.bpt.me.

Tickets can also be purchased from all fighters on the card or at T&K Auto Collision at 2823 Overpass Road, Units 7&8 Tampa, FL 33619 or Main Events Boxing Gym @ 2575 28th Ave North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713.

