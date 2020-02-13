Mahmoud Charr wants Dillian Whyte ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Mahmoud Charr 31-4 (17) wants to fight Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) to earn a shot at unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21).

The Germany-based Syrian, who holds the WBA ‘regular’ title, has been ordered to face WBA ‘interim’ titleholder Trevor Bryan with a working date of April 11 in Dubai.

Whyte is expected to face Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin next but has listed Charr as a possible opponent for later this year.

“If the WBA don’t accept Trevor Bryan, I want to fight [an opponent] from the top 15,” Charr told Sky Sports. “I have to have a comeback fight.

“Then I want to come to the UK and fight Dillian Whyte and knock this guy out, because I want Joshua.

“I want the best heavyweight on the planet, which is Joshua right now.

“I know when I fight in the UK, I can be the next Prince Naseem. All the people will love it, because my heart is big, I’m a fighter, I’m not scared of anyone and I fight everyone in my career. I never say no.

“When I beat Dillian Whyte in the UK, I will be the next big challenger to Anthony Joshua.”

Charr is yet to defend the WBA ‘regular’ belt he won in November 2017 after promotional disputes and an adverse VADA drug test kept him on the sidelines.

The 35-year-old was in the frame to face David Haye in 2013 but the fight never materialised.

Charr said: “The fight against David Haye it did not happen, because David Haye was injured.

“This was my first fight in the UK to get a big star in the UK, so everyone knows me. The fight was cancelled.

“I hope in the future, I can make a big fight there, because I love the UK, I love the fans. The best boxing fans come from the UK.”

