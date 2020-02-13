Mikey Garcia says his future remains at welterweight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) believes his future is in the welterweight division.

The 32-year-old Californian stepped up to 147-pound to challenge IBF champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) in March last year, losing a unanimous decision. He didn’t win a round.

Garcia, who hasn’t fought since the loss, will return to the ring when he faces former two-weight world champion Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on February 29.

“I think that there’s a lot more that I can do at 147-pounds,” said Garcia. “The Spence fight was not a representation of that, it wasn’t my night and not the fight that I wanted to fight, I just couldn’t perform and once in a while you have an off night and it happened to be that night for me.

“I need to show my fans and the boxing world that I can do a lot more, even at 147-pounds.

“A world title in a fifth division is very exciting. I would love to fight for a title again at 147-pounds, claiming a world title in a fifth division would be amazing and that’s why I am staying at 147, but there are other motivations for me in the sport, I’m not done, there’s a lot more to accomplish.

“After this fight I’ll look at options at 147-pounds and 140-pounds, I’m not stuck at either weight, I’m keeping my options open.”

Garcia won his first world title seven years ago when he stopped Orlando Salido in eight rounds for the WBO featherweight title.

In 2013 he defeated Roman Martinez by KO8 for the WBO super featherweight title and in 2017 he knocked out Dejan Zlaticanin in three for the WBC lightweight championship.

Garcia claimed the IBF junior welterweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision win over Sergey Lipinets two years ago.

