Opening Night of Fight Club OC Set for Feb 20th

Fight Club OC’s 10th Anniversary Year gets started on a high note with our famous hybrid Boxing/MMA show on Thursday, February 20th in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. Fight fans will be getting one of our best cards ever on February 20th as Fight Club OC fans will be treated to three pro boxing bouts AND three pro MMA bouts inside our 24’x24’ ring.

As always there will be opportunities to win free pizza’s from Gina’s Pizza, rib dinners from Newport Rib Company, $200 in cash, $25 gift certificates to Descanso Restaurant and awesome new Fight Club OC merchandise from the Kings & Legends booth and if that wasn’t enough… there will be free samples by Tong Jerky, the best beef jerky in the southland!

All the fun goes down on February 20th inside The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center. Doors to the venue will open at 6pm with the action getting underway at 7pm. Tickets to this Feb 20th show are available at www.socafights.com with all tickets priced at $60.

Newport Beach’s Andrew Segura 2-0 (2KO’s) will be headlining the boxing side of the fight card in a four round Super Featherweight boxing match that guarantees excitement! Segura is undefeated and has dynamite in his fists. Segura will face Lucnor Discerne a veteran of seven professional bouts. Discerne is as tough as they come as an opponent and is ready for the challenge.

Co-headlining the MMA side of things will be Fight Club OC veteran Trent Meaux 7-6 (3KO’s) from Fullerton battling Oxnard’s Benji Gomez 9-12 (2KO’s) in a 3 round, MMA Bantamweight bout. Fight Club OC is known for a legacy of brutality with their MMA action, and we know Meaux and Gomez will keep the tradition alive come fight night.

Two boxers both making their pro-debuts will collide on Feb 20th when Uriel Villanueva of Santa Ana and John Ornelas of Lake Elsinore go head-to-head in a 4 round Super Lightweight match! The winner moves on to the next stage of their pro-career. The loser goes back to the drawing board. Who will be the last man standing?

Switching back to MMA for Bout #3 will be Santa Ana’s Danny Silva 2-0 as he returns to Fight Club OC to meet Chula Vista’s Dennis Fisher in a 3 round Featherweight bout.

Two new chapters get written into the Fight Club OC history books when Vista’s Austin Brooks makes his pro-debut vs. Javier Francisco Navarro also making his debut. Someone’s “O” has to go in this 4 round Featherweight contest promises to be a brawl from the opening bell!

MMA will open this show as Joey Dorado 1-0 from Santa Ana takes on Paul Amaro a veteran of eleven professional fights in a 3 round Bantamweight match! MMA bouts are known for ending in the blink of an eye, so make sure you catch every second of this bout that is poised to be a shootout!

Get your tickets for the February 20th show and all 2020 Fight Club OC and Garden Casino Fight Night shows by visiting www.socafights.com with all tickets priced at $60!

Watch Damian James, The Official Fight Club OC Photographer below as he shows fans what 10 years inside The Hangar at Fight Club OC looks like through his lens.

Fight Club OC 10 Years Inside The Hangar

Fight Club OC would like to welcome Descanso Restaurant as The Official Mexican Restaurant for the 2020 Fight Club OC Season. Descanso Restaurant would like to invite all Fight Club OC fans attending the Feb 20th show to their new location for a special $10 off (with a minimum spend of $25) for pre fight night drinks and/or dinner. Descanso Restuarant is located at 1555 Adams Ave #103 Costa Mesa, CA 92626. Please call ahead for reservations and mention Fight Club OC for the Pre Fight Night Special (714) 486-3798.

