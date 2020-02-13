Ryan Garcia eyeing off Jorge Linares bout after Francisco Fonseca

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweight contender Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 19-0 (16) looks set to face former world champion Jorge Linares 46-5 (28) if he gets past Francisco Fonseca 25-2-2 (19) at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California this Friday night.

“Fonseca had okay fights with [Tevin] Farmer and [Gervonta] Davis. It was nothing impressive though,” Garcia said. “I’m a whole different fighter. I’m taller, stronger and just better overall.

“I watched four rounds of his fight. This guy cannot beat me. He’s going to try to box me. He doesn’t have the power to brawl. He’s going to keep away from me. I’m going to press the fight like a Mexican fighter.”

Nicaraguan contender Fonseca believes he will need to knockout Garcia to get the win.

“We are prepared to win. If it’s by decision, they are not going to give it to me. So, I know what I have to do,” Fonseca said.

“He’s a great fighter, but I’ve had a lot of experience facing top opposition. I don’t want to underestimate Ryan Garcia.

“He’s a great prospect, but he doesn’t have the experience that Gervonta Davis and Tevin Farmer had. On that basis, I will walk away with the victory on February 14.”

Linares, who will fight on the undercard, insists he isn’t looking past his opponent Carlos Morales 19-4-4 (8).

“Carlos Morales is very tough and strong. I know him very well,” Linares said. “Though I have a lot of experience, I have to be very careful and cautious when the bell rings.

“Right now, I’m focused on the opponent I will have in front of me this Friday. After that, we’ll see what opportunities we have. Who knows? Maybe I fight in May or June? Boxing is like that. You never know.”

Morales said: “This is the most important fight of my career. Linares is a veteran fighter with a lot of experience. He has everything in his toolbox. He was a three-time division world champion and five-time world champion, so I know I have to come at my very best.”

