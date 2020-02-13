Wladimir Klitschko weighs in on Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko can see the Deontay Wilder versus Tyson Fury fight going one of two ways.

Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight championship for the 10th time against Fury following their controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

Klitschko, who lost his WBA, IBF and WBO belts to Fury in Germany in 2015, weighed in on the matchup due to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

See Also

“Either Wilder is going to knock out Fury or Fury is going to win on points,” Klitschko said to The National.

“Personally, I respect Wilder a lot – he was in my training camp, we spent rounds in the ring. He’s a great guy and a fantastic boxer. As many knockouts as he has, you’ve probably no one else, in current times, any heavyweights, including me.

“I think, or I wish, that actually Fury, believe it or not, might make it. Maybe not, but I wish he’s going to. And then there’s supposed to be a rematch between Fury and me.

“Am I announcing now a comeback? No, I’m not. Mark my words, I’m not announcing a rematch.”

The 43-year-old Ukrainian great has settled for consensus opinion on how the fight will play out.

“It could possibly be a good mix when, all of a sudden, Fury is going to win and a lot of different doors are going to open and excitement and things like that,” Klitschko continued.

“But as I said, Wilder is going to win by knockout or Fury could win on points.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.