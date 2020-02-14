Jason Moloney ready to face Joshua Greer Jr in the US on Anzac Day

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Bantamweight Jason Moloney 20-1 (17) will square off with Joshua Greer Jr 22-1-1 (12) over 10 frames at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 25.

Moloney is ranked in the top five by all four major sanctioning bodies, while Greer Jr is the WBO number one and IBF number two contender.

The fight will take place on the same bill as the unification bout between WBA and IBF 118-pound champion Naoya Inoue 19-0 (16) and his WBO counterpart John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20).

Greer, 25, hasn’t lost a fight in more than four years and has recently reunited with trainer George Hernandez.

“I know what I’ve done before, and I know that I’m capable of,” Chicago’s Greer said to ESPN.

“George is the perfect man for the job. We have great chemistry. I love being back in the gym with him. This is what separates the boys from the men. I’m just ready to show the world who I am. Thanks to Moloney for taking the challenge and I look forward to getting busy April 25.”

Australia’s Moloney, 29, will be returning to the US for the first time following his split decision loss then-IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in the World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals in October 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m extremely grateful for this big opportunity,” Moloney said. “Fighting in Las Vegas has been a dream of mine for many years, and I’m looking forward to having a very impressive win over Joshua Greer Jr and moving another step closer to becoming world champion.

“April 25 is a very important day for us in Australia and New Zealand called Anzac Day. It is a day of remembrance, where we pay our respects to all those who have served and died for our beautiful country.

“I will do whatever it takes to win this fight and I will dedicate this victory to all those who have served for us.”

