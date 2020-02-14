Kash Ali is ready to prove he is too good for Josh Sandland

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Kash Ali says he will be far too good for Josh Sandland when they meet in an all-Yorkshire heavyweight clash on February 21 at the Barnsley Metrodome, as chief support to local fighter Josh Wale’s bout against Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba.

Halifax’s Sandland has lost just twice in eight fights since turning pro in 2016, and is ranked above his Rotherham rival. The 27-year-old, who had a limited amateur background, has consistently been in the away corner since punching for pay though, and won’t be fazed by facing Ali on his home show.

Kash has lost just one fight in 17, a disqualification against David Price last March. A ban from the sport followed that loss, but since then he has teamed up with new trainer Richard Towers, and picked up a TKO win in November.Ali knows that taking Sandland’s scalp will help move him up the rankings and into belt contention.

The 28-year-old is looking to move his career on in 2020 after his problems last year, and says although he has the upmost respect for Sandland, he will prove he is a level above in their upcoming battle.

“I’ve been training since my last fight, and it’s going well, my weight’s down, and I’m in shape. It was good to get that last fight out of the way after the ban. That kid had never been stopped before, so it was a good result to stop him. I’ve got a good team around me now and am really looking forward to the future.

“Josh is actually ranked higher than me, so I’m really looking forward to this fight. If you look at his record he’s been in with some decent people. He’s a come forward fighter but I’m the better boxer, and I’ll show that on the night.

“With Josh, he is what you see, and there’s no secret to what he does. He comes forward trying to apply lots of pressure, but I know he’s not beating me. No disrespect, but he’ll understand why when we get in there that I’m a different level. I’ll take him out of there. I’m not going to say I’ll do this or that, but he’ll understand once I land.

“This is the perfect fight for me at the moment. It will help me get up the rankings and move onto the bigger fights. I want to pick some titles up this year, I want a nice belt and to show people why I belong at the top.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing on February 21st at the Barnsley Metrodome.

Headlining will be Barnsley’s Josh Wale against Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba.Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali against Halifax’s Josh Sandland; Sheffield’s Sufyaan Ahmed, Keanen Wainwright and Perry Howe, and Germany’s Cheyenne Hanson.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

