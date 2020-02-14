Understanding Boxing Betting Odds

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

If you’re new to the world of online sports betting, then boxing betting odds might be hard to understand at first. Boxing has long been one of the most popular sports to bet on for Americans. While it may not be as big as it was years ago, it’s still available at most good online sportsbooks.

Sports betting online has grown massively in popularity in recent years. The changes in federal law now mean that more states than ever allow you to place bets online. If you’d like to get started with betting on boxing online, you’ll first need to make sure you understand everything about how odds work.

Betting is a great way to win cash if you know what you’re doing. Diving in without understanding boxing odds and betting rules, however, is a great way to lose money! Read on for our full guide on boxing betting odds and making money through betting on boxing online.

Understanding Betting Odds

Most sportsbooks will advertise boxing odds in the moneyline format. In this style, you’ll see the odds represented by a number with either a plus (+) or minus (-) sign in front. A plus sign shows an underdog, and the favorite has a minus. For example, in the Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight, Canelo was the favorite and had odds to win of -380. Kovalev to win was at odds of +320.

When it comes to betting on a favorite, the odds display how much you’ll need to bet to make $100. For example, odds of -380 would pay out $100 if you staked $380. For underdogs, the moneyline odds tell you how much you can win from staking $100. So, odds of +320 will earn you $320 if you stake $100.

Boxing Markets

There are usually loads of different options to choose from when betting on boxing. Different sportsbooks will give different odds and different markets, so make sure to shop around the find the best options.

Here are some of the standard boxing markets you should find at any good sportsbook:

Straight Betting – This is the most common type of betting market you’ll find on boxing events. Straight betting allows you to bet on the result, calling either fighter to win. Some sportsbooks will also offer odds on a draw, but you might find that a lot of betting sites simply return your stake if there’s a draw as they’re so rare.

If you’re just getting started with betting on boxing, straight betting is probably the best option as it’s simple to choose and follow.

Boxing Prop Bets – Prop bets allow you to bet on specific events during the fight. In the case of boxing, for instance, you’ll be able to bet on how the match finishes. Most sportsbooks will offer odds on whether the fight will go to a decision or if there’ll be a knockout or referee stoppage. You may even find odds for the number of knockdowns or what round the fight will finish. More unusual prop bets are often only available for big fights.

Over/Under Betting – Over under betting ignores the outcome of the fight. Instead, you can bet on how long the fight will last. For example, in Wilder vs. Fury II, the fight has odds of -125 to go over 10.5 rounds and -110 to go under 10.5 rounds. In this case, the sportsbooks predict that the fight has slightly more chance of ending before the 10th round.

Boxing Parlays – Parlays allow you to combine multiple events into one bet. In the case of boxing, you could pick several options from the same or different fights and combine the odds, leading to huge payout potential.

Picking Your Bets

Once you’re sure you understand how to calculate your winnings from the odds, you’ll be ready to start choosing your bets. You’ll want to evaluate the odds on offer at different sites to find the best odds on your chosen event.

To get ahead in sports betting, you need to consider all the details. In boxing, you might want to consider the form of each fighter, has either fighter shown knockout power in previous fights? What is the level of each fighter’s previous opponents? Will a fighter be put off by fighting outside of his home country for the first time?

All these factors can be weighed up in your mind when choosing to make your bets. If you pay attention and consider the odds before betting, you should be able to come out on top.

