Zach Parker to face Rohan Murdock in WBO eliminator

Top ranked super middleweights Zach Parker 18-0 (12) and Rohan Murdock 24-1 (17) will clash over 10 rounds at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on March 7 for the right to face WBO 168-pound champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14).

The fight will take place on the undercard of the super featherweight bout between Scott Quigg 35-2-2 (26) and Jono Carroll 17-1-1 (3).

Parker, 25, will be returning to the ring following his fourth-round stoppage win over Steven Crambert at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow last May.

“I’m delighted to be fighting Rohan Murdock,” said Parker. “This is the fight where I arrive at the top level. I’ve had to be patient and it’s been very difficult at times, but we are here now. I’m going to put on a great performance and put the big names on notice that I’m coming.

“I’d personally like to thank my manager Neil Marsh, my coach Errol Johnson and the rest of my team. I’d also like to thank the Sauerland brothers for delivering this fantastic opportunity, and Eddie and Matchroom Boxing for staging the fight. Enjoy the fight everyone.”

Australia’s Murdock, 27, hasn’t fought since his 10-round decision win over Rolando Wenceslao in December 2018.

“It’s not often that an Australian gets the chance to travel and fight in front of a huge arena crowd,” said Murdock. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity provided by MTK Global and Matchroom Boxing, and I’m excited to soak up the experience.

“I have a lot of respect for my opponent Zach Parker. Parker is a skilled boxer with fast hands. I know I belong at this level and Parker is the perfect opponent to prove that.

“Fans coming to watch me fight can expect to see a boxer who has dedicated his life to the sport with the vision of securing this opportunity. They can expect me to leave absolutely everything in the ring to get the ‘W’ whether that’s using my boxing abilities or making an absolute dog fight, I’ll adapt to whatever is necessary. The Aussie spirit will be on full show.”

Nisse Sauerland, Parker’s promoter, said: “This is the opportunity Zach has been waiting for and one he is going to take with both hands. We’re very happy to be working with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing to place this fight on a great card at the Manchester Arena. Rohan Murdock is a good fighter deserving of his ranking, but this is Zach’s time to shine. We expect him to steal the show and then the World Title is next!”

“I firmly believe Zach Parker is one of the best prospects in the UK right now but patience has had to be shown to secure the right opportunity and this is here right now,” said Neil Marsh, Parker’s manager. “Zach will shine at the Manchester Arena on 7th March.”

