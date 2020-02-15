Isaac Cruz outhustles Thomas Mattice, settles for majority decision

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF number seven ranked lightweight Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz 19-1-1 (14) has questioned the judges following his close 20-round majority decision win over Thomas ‘Gunna Man’ Mattice 15-3-1 (11) at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday night.

The 21-year-old Mexican started fast and exploited Mattice’s early complacency, outpunching the 29-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio by 49 to 15 and landing 39 power shots to eight.

Cruz said he was gunning for the knockout and was disappointed with the scorecards of 95-95, 96-94 and 96-94.

See Also

“We were going for the knockout but it didn’t come up so we’ll take the decision,” said Cruz to Fightnews. “I thought I won all 10 rounds. I don’t know what fight the judges were watching. Round one to 10 I dominated and I was never hurt.”

Mattice picked up his workrate in the second half of the fight but despite a strong rally in the 10th it was too little, too late to salvage the result.

“I came up short,” admitted Mattice. “He was the better man. He could hit a little bit. I started out a little slow, trying to see what he had. He jumped out to an early lead and I was just trying to get familiar with his power. I have no excuses. He was the better man tonight.”

WBO number 12 Mattice was coming off a September stoppage victory over previously undefeated Michael Dutchover 13-1 (10) but has now gone 2-2-1 in his last five fights.

Cruz, who is undefeated for the past four years, will now be gunning for a shot at IBF 135-pound champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12).

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.