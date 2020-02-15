Ryan Garcia and Jorge Linares headed for summer showdown after knockout wins

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweights Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) and former three-division world champion Jorge Linares 47-5 (29) are set for a summer showdown after both scored early knockout wins at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Friday night.

The 21-year-old Garcia of Los Angeles made short work of Francisco Fonseca 25-3-2 (19) knocking him out at 1:20 of the opening round with a perfectly timed left hook.

“I was hoping that it would last a little bit longer,” said Garcia.

“When I saw Fonseca move to the side, it gave me the opportunity to hit him with that left hook. I saw the left hook. It was there. I just needed to let him to commit to a shot, so I let him get comfortable and I caught him between the shot. It’s a perfect left hook.”

Venezuelan veteran Linares, 34, overcame a cut from an accidental headclash in the opening frame to knockout Carlos Morales 19-5-4 (8) in four rounds.

Linares had Morales on the canvas from a right hand in the third round before putting him away for good with the same punch at 2:09 of the fourth.

“I surprised myself, but I can demonstrate even more that,” said Linares, who fights out of Japan.

“I wanted to see if I could capture a world title in a fourth weight class. He caught me, I was off balance, but now I’m back at 135 pounds.

“The best thing I could have done is go back home to Japan with Teiken Promotions and Mr Honda. Now I’m ready to show more. I’m at the best moment in my career right now.”

Garcia is adamant he has what it takes to defeat Linares in what will be a classic old bull versus young bull confrontation.

“I’m going straight back to the gym. That’s the fight I’ve wanted. You will all be shocked when I beat Linares,” Garcia said.

Linares said: “I’m ready to do this. Now it’s time to go back to Japan, rest a bit, then back to the gym.”

