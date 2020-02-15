Ryan Garcia KO’s Francisco Fonseca in round one

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24’s KO Boxing Forum. I enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

This Valentine’s Day, rising star Ryan Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) of Victorville, Calif. retained his WBC Silver Lightweight Title via stunning first-round knockout against Francisco Fonseca (25-3-2, 19. KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua. The event took place Friday, Feb. 14 in front of 10,310 fans at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. and was streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

“I was hoping that it would last a little bit longer,” said Ryan Garcia. “When I saw Fonseca move to the side, it gave me the opportunity to hit him with that left hook. I saw the left hook. It was there. I just needed to let him to commit to a shot, so I let him get comfortable, and I caught him between the shot. It’s a perfect left hook.”

In the co-main event, Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) of Barinas, Venezuela stopped Carlos “The Solution” Morales (19-5-4, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. via knockout in the fourth round of a scheduled 12-round lightweight fight. Linares won with a time of 2:09 of the aforementioned round.

“I surprised myself, but I can demonstrate even more that,” said Jorge Linares. “I wanted to see if I could capture a world title in a fourth weight class. He caught me, I was off balance, but now I’m back at 135 pounds. The best thing I could have done is go back home to Japan with Teiken Promotions and Mr. Honda. Now I’m ready to shore more. I’m at the best moment in my career right now.”

Alexis “Lex” Rocha (16-0, 10 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. defeated Brad “King” Solomon (28-3, 9 KOs) of Douglasville, Georgia via unanimous decision to retain his WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title in a 10-round fight. The scores were 100-89, 97-92 and 99-90.

“That was definitely a close fight. Right off the bat I thought he was really prepared,” said Alexis Rocha. “I’m glad I switched up my combination and knocked him down. I should have put more pressure on him up front, but I’ll do that moving forward. Trust me, I’ve learned a lot from this fight and I’m ready to keep moving up the ladder.”

Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (13-0, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada retained his NABF Welterweight Title against Samuel Kotey (23-2, 16 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland via split decision in a 10-round brawl. Cobbs won with scores of 96-93 and 96-93, while one judge scored it 95-94 for Kotey.

“It was good a performance,” said Blair Cobbs. “I boxed really good, and I have to hand it to him. He had a hell of chin. I’d hit him, and he kept coming. He’s a wonderful fighter. Good turnout, and he had a tough chin.”

Alejandro “PinPon” Reyes (3-0, 2 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico defeated Nelson Colon (4-2, 3 KOs) of Cayey, Puerto Rico via unanimous decision in a four-round lightweight battle. Reyes won with scores of 40-36, 40-36 and 39-37.

“I think I did pretty well,” said Alejandro Reyes. “The first round I was pretty stiff, but I can work on that. I’m appreciative of all the fans who came out and my goal is to continue to work toward a belt.”

Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (5-0, 4 KOs) of Indio, Calif. beat Oscar Cortes (27-6, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in dominating fashion via knockout in the first round of a scheduled 10-round super middleweight fight. Melikuziev won with time of 2:05 of the aforementioned round.

“I’m happy I got this win,” said Bektemir Melikuziev. “It was very quick, but I hope to stay busy throughout the year.”

Evan Sanchez (7-0, 6 KOs) of Parlier, Calif. stopped Daniel Evangelista (20-12-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico via knockout in the second round of a six-round welterweight fight. Sanchez won with a time of 1:52 of the round just mentioned.

“I think I did pretty well,” said Evan Sanchez. “The first round I was pretty stiff, but I can work on that. I’m appreciative of all the fans who came out. My goal is to continue to work toward a belt.”

Tenochtitlan “T-Dog” Nava (8-2, 1 KO) of Los Angeles, Calif. defeated Anthony Casillas (8-2, 4 KOs) of South Gate, Calif. via unanimous decision in a six-round super featherweight fight. Nava won with three scores of 58-56.

“I was landing more of the punches, and I got the win so I can’t complain,” said Tenochtitlan Nava. “He threw more punches than me, but they didn’t hurt, they were more like slaps.”

Garcia vs. Fonseca was a 12-round fight for the WBC Silver Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event was sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event took place Friday, Feb. 14 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California and was streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

