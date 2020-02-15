Vergil Ortiz Jr to face Samuel Vargas at the Fabulous Forum on March 28

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) will return to action when he takes on Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at the Forum in Inglewood, California on March 28.

“I’m excited to be returning against Samuel Vargas. He’s a tough fighter with a lot of experience, so I know that my talent and skills are going to be put to a tough test,” the 21-year-old Ortiz Jr said.

“I’m also happy to be fighting in Los Angeles at such a historic venue where many legends in the sport have fought. I love this city, and I love the people here, so I’m going to work very hard to perform to the best of my abilities on March 28.”

Colombian Vargas, 30, has shared the square circle with some of the best 147-pound campaigners, including Errol Spence Jr, Danny Garcia, Amir Khan and Luis Collazo.

“Throughout my career I have always taken the challenges that other fighters in the division don’t want and that’s exactly what I’m doing again,” Vargas said.

“Vergil Ortiz Jr is one of the brightest young stars in boxing, but he hasn’t had to go through a war yet. I’ve shown that I’m willing to go through hell in that ring, so if Ortiz is everything he’s hyped up to be, he better be on point March 28 because I know I will.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions added: “When people think of the future of the welterweight division one name stands out and that’s Vergil Ortiz Jr.

“Simply put, this kid is special. His talent, speed and power set him apart from any other fighter who is moving up the 147-pound rankings. Don’t miss another spectacular knockout performance at the Forum or live on DAZN!”

