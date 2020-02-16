Artur Beterbiev set to defend against mandatory contender Meng Fanlong on March 28

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC and IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev 15-0 (15) will defend his unified championship against IBF mandatory contender Meng Fanlong 16-0 (10) at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on March 28.

Beterbiev, 35, won the vacant WBC title against Enrico Koelling 26-4 (8) in November 2017 and unified against previously undefeated Oleksandr Gvozdyk 17-1 (14) by TKO10 last October.

The undefeated Russian power puncher boxes out of Montreal in Quebec, Canada.

“I’m very much looking forward to defending my IBF and WBC titles against mandatory challenger Meng Fanlong on March 28 in beautiful Quebec City,” Beterbiev said.

“I’m training hard, improving every day, and I intend to perform at my best in front of my Canadian supporters!”

China’s Fanlong broke through on the word scene with a fifth-round stoppage of highly regarded Frank Buglioni 22-4-1 (16) in November 2018. He also holds wins over Daniel Judah, Adam Deines and Emmanuel Danso.

“I am truly honoured to be fighting Artur Beterbiev for the light heavyweight championship,” said the 32-yer-old southpaw.

“I have worked hard to earn the mandatory position, and I plan on being the first Chinese light heavyweight champion in history. This is just the beginning.”

