Caleb Plant says he will face Canelo Alvarez – but it won’t be in May

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant 20-0 (12) has dismissed rumour he will face world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) in May.

The 27-year-old Plant retained his title by 10th round stoppage over mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz 31-3 (28) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday night.

“That means taking half a month off after a three-and-a-half month camp and then go right back to work, right? Just so they can try and get me when I’m overworked,” Plant said to The Ring.

“You control the narrative, you control the media. (Golden Boy) will make an offer knowing that I just fought so when we say no, then it seems like I’m ducking him. Don’t let them fool you.”

Mexican superstar Alvarez, 29, is struggling to find an opponent for the May date after WBA suer middleweight champion Callum Smith turned down the fight and negotiations with Ryota Murata broke down. WBO super middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders also reportedly turned down fight.

Despite the timing being wrong for Plant just now, he insists he will eventually face Alvarez in the future.

“I’m a world champion; I’m a world-class fighter — I’m on my time,” Plant continued. “Don’t be fooled. We’re gonna get to him; (he has) fights left on his contract.

“Why doesn’t he go beat Billy Joe and Callum and become unified and then I’ll whoop on (WBC titlist) David (Benavidez) and I’ll become unified, then we can fight for all the marbles.”

