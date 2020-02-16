Caleb Plant wants David Benavidez following knockout win over Vincent Feigenbutz

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant 20-0 (12) retained his title by 10th round stoppage over mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz 31-3 (28) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday night.

Plant, 27, controlled the action as he systematically broke down the 24-year-old German before referee Malik Waleed waved off the contest at the 2:23 mark of round number 10.

“I was super fuelled by the crowd tonight,” Plant said. “I could have gone all night. The whole city came out. Nashville stand up!”

Plant won the 168-pound title from Jose Uzcategui by 12-round decision in January last year before defending against undefeated Mike Lee in July.

Feigenbutz came into the bout on a 10-fight win streak including nine by stoppage. He rallied in the sixth but was otherwise comprehensively outclassed.

“I felt great out there,” Plant said. “I was relaxed and sharp. I told you I was going to stop this before the 12th round. I want to dedicate this to my daughter, to my mother, my grandfather and the whole city of Nashville.”

The champion also stated his desire to unify versus unbeaten WBC counterpart and rival, David Benavidez 22-0 (19).

“Everyone knows I want that unification fight with David Benavidez,” Plant said. “You know who the best 168-pounder is. If you want that, you’ve got to come see me. I want that fight; I’ve been asking for it and I’m tired of waiting!”

Benavidez, 23, won the vacant WBC title by split decision against Ronald Gavril in September 2017. In an immediate rematch five months later, he pitched a virtual shutout to remove all doubt about the first result.

In his two fights last year Benavidez knocked out J’Leon Love and Anthony Dirrell in title defences.

