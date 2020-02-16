Evander Holyfield tips winner of Deontay Wilder versus Tyson Fury bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield thinks Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) will have the edge of Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) due to his knockout power when the pair meet in their highly anticipated rematch this Saturday night.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder will make the 11th defence of his green belt against Fury at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada following their contentious draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

“You would say a 50-50 fight because of course Deontay he’s the one who, at any given time, can throw that right hand and he can knock you out,” Holyfield said to Fight Hub TV.

See Also

“But Tyson Fury, that’s a clever fighter. He’s a good fighter, he’s got longer arms and stuff like that. He’s got an awkward style that can make adjustments.

“Now it’s which guy is going to fight his fight like this. I think at any given time, Deontay can get you out with one shot.

“Now Tyson Fury, it’s going to take him a lot of shots to get you out. He ain’t gonna get you out with one! It’s gonna take a lot of shots to get you out. So I think it’s going to be a little bit more difficult for him.”

When pressed to nominate the winner of the fight, Holyfield said: “Well the guy that fights his fight. Everybody can come up with excuses, excuses fight everybody. But the man who don’t make excuses usually always wins.”

Wilder has claimed to be the biggest puncher in boxing history. Holyfield doesn’t disagree.

“Well, yeah he is. But they ain’t never had a tall guy like him hit guys,” he said.

“When you talk about devastating punching, that’s no doubt. Mike Tyson was a good puncher but at any given time he’ll [Wilder] get you out of there. And you have to give him credit for who he is.

“But you can’t go and say he’s the strongest one because he ain’t fought nobody his height. Then again, Tyson Fury is his height. But there’s no big guys that can throw it like him.

“The one-two, you better believe he knows he does that real well and he’s going to hit you with that one-two you’re probably going to be out of there if he gets that.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.