Daniel Dubois dismisses Joe Joyce’s amateur pedigree

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

ONE WEEK after his titanic battle with Joe Joyce was officially announced, Daniel Dubois has sought to dismiss his opponents past accomplishments and again insisted that their fight on April 11 at London’s O2 Arena will be the last of Juggernaut’s career.

In an explosive interview, ‘Dynamite’ took aim at Joyce’s amateur success and questioned the legitimacy of his early wins over the likes of Filip Hrgovic and Tony Yoka.

“Joe likes to talk about his amateur career but let’s be honest, he was a grown man beating up kids.”

Joe Joyce was a decorated amateur and won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in a fight that many thought he won.

See Also

Dubois, however, believes that the sizey age gap between Joyce and his opponents is the only reason he won so many accolades.

The 22 year old Greenwich heavyweight insists “the only reason he did so well is because of the massive age difference between him and everyone else.”

“He was a 30 year old man when he fought at the Olympics. His opponents were all in their early 20’s!”

Joyce won Gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and European Games to go alongside his Olympic Silver and is considered one of Britain’s best ever amateurs

He’s been no slouch since turning pro either and has gone unbeaten in 10 bouts, with notable wins including Bryant Jennings and Bermane Stiverne.

Alongside Dubois, Joyce is considered one of the hottest prospects in Heavyweight boxing but ‘Dynamite’ believes Joyce lacks the focus and preparation to compete with him come April 11.

“I’ve heard he’s changed trainers again… he’s had more trainers than he’s won belts!”

Joe Joyce recently split from coach Adam Booth and has set sail for Las Vegas to train under the watchful eye of Ismael Salas, in a move that some in the boxing world questioned.

Dubois believes there is a very simple explanation for the sudden split, however.

“He’s nervous, he’s panicking and he’s regretting signing for this fight. It’s starting to dawn on him that this is the last fight of his career.”

When asked what he thought about Joyce choosing to take his training camp to the states ahead of Queensberry Promotions huge ‘Seek and Destroy’ card in April, Dubois said: “I’m glad he’s going to get some sun in Las Vegas.”

“This will be the last fight of his career, he should enjoy his final camp before he retires.”

———————————

Tickets are now on sale via AXS.com and Ticketmaster.co.uk

Ticket Prices:

£400 Ringside – Hospitality

£300 Floor

£200 Floor

£150 Floor/Tier

£100 Tier

£80 Tier

£55 Upper Tier

£40 Upper Tier

