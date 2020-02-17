Daniel Lewis ready for American giant Sebastian Fundora

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian junior middleweight Daniel Lewis 6-0 (4) is looking forward to returning to the US where he will clash with 6-foot-5 southpaw Sebastian Fundora 13-0-1 (9) over 10 rounds on the undercard of the WBC heavyweight title fight between champion Deontay Wilder and challenger Tyson Fury at the MGM Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 2016 Olympian signed with promotional powerhouse Top Rank after impressing in sparring sessions with middleweight Daniel Jacobs ahead of his unification bout against Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

“Daniel is fit and ready to put on a show,” trainer Graham Shaw told Fightnews. “Preparation has been excellent with great sparring in Sydney against Sam Ah See and Billy Cliff. In Las Vegas we had great sparring against 6-foot-3 southpaw light middleweight Andreal Holmes who is 11-0.”

Lewis made his US debut in November when he went eight rounds against Alexis Gayton on the undercard of the WBC super featherweight title fight between Miguel Berchelt and Jason Sosa.

“Daniel has always said he wants to fight the best,” manager Peter Mitrevski told The Sunday Telegraph.

“No one in Australia will fight us, but Top Rank Boxing called us about this opportunity, as they’re acutely aware of the talent Daniel has.

“We’re fighting a blue-chip prospect in Sebastian, which is exactly what Daniel wants because he’s prepared to fight anyone. That’s the beauty of Daniel Lewis — his goal is to be a world champion.”

Lewis has kept a busy schedule since turning pro in March last year, fight six times in 2019.

