Deontay Wilder ready for anything against “nervous” Tyson Fury

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) believes Tyson Fury is nervous ahead of their rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

In their first match in Los Angeles a little over a year ago, Fury had to twice rise from the canvas including in a dramatic final round to settle for a draw.

“I really don’t know what’s their plans are or what he’s going to do or what he’s not going to do. I don’t know what is true about what he’s saying and what is not true. I know one thing, that I’m prepared for anything that he brings to the table,” said Wilder to Fightnews.

“I’m overly prepared for whatever. So if you want to bring the fight, then come on, let’s make it happen, that’ll benefit me more than anything, him coming full at me. So I hope they stick with that game plan and follow it through and aren’t just talking for hype. Actually do what you say you’re going to do. I’m looking forward to it.

“If he does that, it’s going to make the fight that much more interesting and hype the fight up even more. So we’ll see what happens.

“Deep down in his heart, I really feel that he’s nervous. I really feel that he’s very, very nervous from the first time of what happened. When you knock a person down and give him a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did it to you and how they did it. And when you crawl back in the ring with him a second time to relive that moment all over again, there has to be stress; you definitely can’t sleep at night.

“If anybody should be changing up anything you would think it would be me since he’s saying he beat me by a wide margin. But that’s even not the case. He knows what the truth was, and I’m looking forward to it. So I hope he’s a man of his word because I’m every bit a man of my word and February 22 should be a sign for all of us.”

