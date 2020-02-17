Dillian Whyte weighs in on Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has weighed in on the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, saying that if the undefeated Brit stands and trades with the American WBC heavyweight champion he will be knocked out early.

In their first fight in Los Angeles in December 2018, Fury controlled much of the early action before being dropped in the ninth and 12th round. The fight was ruled a draw.

“Rematches are always a funny thing. It can either be really good, or they can be really rubbish – as we’ve seen from history,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“Sometimes, the guys both know each other now so they might be cagey.

“One thing I’ll say, Tyson Fury is talking absolute nonsense about he’s going to come out and knock out Deontay Wilder in the first two rounds, that he’s going to stand and trade. If he does that, he gets chinned early.”

Whyte, who is about to enter camp to prepare for his upcoming fight against Alexander Povetkin, said he would rather face Wilder than Fury.

“Deontay Wilder, I’ve been chasing him forever. But anyone that wants it can get it,” Whyte said before adding: “I’m already a world champion, the real WBC world champion.”

The longtime WBC number one contender recently revealed he once saw Wilder get knocked out cold by then-heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in sparring.

“I’ve seen him getting knocked out. Wladimir knocked him out. He knew what happened,” Whyte said.

“It wasn’t no knockdown, he was knocked cold. Properly twitching as well. That’s why they probably didn’t want him to fight Wlad, because Wlad was going to fight him as a pro and Wilder never fancied it the whole time.”

