The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Josh Wale is hoping his dream of fighting for a world title will be realised this year, as he prepares for his 44th fight on February 21.

The 31-year-old takes on Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba in his home town of Barnsley, at the Metrodome, and will be hoping to pick up win number 31 in front of a packed house full of his loyal following.

Since moving up to featherweight last year, ‘The Outlaw’ has been a rejuvenated fighter, winning three bouts on the spin, including picking up the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) International Title in his last fight, in November.

See Also

The former British Bantamweight Champion has already competed for many of the sport’s major honours, including a contentious losing European Title bid away from home in France, in 2018. Now, in the final chapter of his career, the personable Yorkshireman is hoping that promoter Dennis Hobson – who has previously delivered world title opportunities for the likes of Clinton Woods, Jamie McDonnell and Stuart Hall – can use his experience and contacts to get him a shot at fighting for boxing’s ultimate prize.

To keep that dream alive, Wale has to make sure there is no complacency against the unheralded Kaymumba. The African southpaw has lost just twice in 16 bouts, with seven of his wins coming by KO. But he has only fought outside Tanzania once previously, losing in five rounds to Britain’s Prince Patel for the African Boxing Union Bantamweight Title in Cairo, last August.

“Ultimately I want to box for a world title,” said Wale. “I’ve won English and British, and I’ve boxed for the Commonwealth, European and other international titles, so there’s only a world title left for me to compete for. That’s what we want.

“I want to get a good win on February 21, and then some kind of world title eliminator for June. Barnsley Football Club are massive supporters of me, and Dennis knows a lot of the board, and they’d like it on the pitch. Dennis has got experience of organising something like that, because he did it with Jamie McDonnell in Doncaster. Dennis is big on it, and wants me to keep winning so he can put on a night like Barnsley has never seen before.

“I’d possibly be looking at the IBO Featherweight Title, but if an opportunity at any of the other titles came up, I wouldn’t turn it down, I’d take any of them.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing on February 21st at the Barnsley Metrodome. Headlining will be Barnsley’s Josh Wale against Tanzania’s Iddi Kayumba.

Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali against Halifax’s Josh Sandland; Sheffield’s Sufyaan Ahmed, Keanen Wainwright and Perry Howe, and Germany’s Cheyenne Hanson.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

Follow Dennis Hobson Promotions on Twitter @Dennis_Hobson, Facebook facebook.com/DennisHobsonPromotions, and on Instagram @dennis_hobson_promotions

Read more articles about: Josh Wale

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.