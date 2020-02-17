The Past Week in Action 17 February 2020

Highlights:

-Caleb Plant stops Vincent Feigenbutz in IBF super middleweight title defence

-Ryan Garcia and Jorge Linares score inside the distance wins to set up a tasty clash between them later this year

-Abel Ramos halts Bryant Perrella in the last second of their welterweight fight

-Former WBA bantamweight champion Rau’shee Warren eases himself back into action with a points win over Gilberto Mendoza and Diego Magdaleno returns with points victory over Austin Dulay

-In a clash of former champions Sho Kimura crushes Merlito Sabillo in two rounds

February 14

Sydney Canada: Cruiser: Ryan Rozicki (12-0) W TKO 3 Vlad Reznicek (9-3-2). Welter: Jessie Wilcox (15-0-2) W PTS 8 Luis Montelongo (12-8). Middle: Brandon Brewer (24-1-1) W PTS 8 Josue Castaneda (14-13-3).

Rozicki vs. Reznicek

Cape Breton fighter Rozicki successfully defends the WBC International Silver title with stoppage of Czech Reznicek. Rozicki made a slow start and a left hook from Reznicek busted his nose in the opening round. Rozicki began to roll in the second digging in hooks to the body as they exchanged heavy punches. Rozicki ended it in the third. He pushed Reznicek back with some body shots and then exploded a left hook that already had Reznicek horizontal on the way down. Somehow the brave Czech made it to his feet but he was stumbling and shaky but the referee allowed him to continue and with Reznicek pinned to the ropes Rozicki landed nine more head punches before the referee belatedly stopped the fight. The 24-year-old was having his first fight since September when he suffered a cut requiring 26 stitches and also sustaining a broken orbital bone and a hand injury. He maintains his 100% record of inside the distance wins taking him less than twenty-four rounds in all but he has his faults so might be found out against higher level opposition. Reznicek, 31, was 5-0-2 in his previous seven fights and gave Rozicki a good fight until the stoppage.

Wilcox vs. Montelongo

Wilcox remains unbeaten with unanimous decision over Mexican Montelongo. A strong jab and good movement helped Wilcox overcome a determined Montelongo. The tall 28-yerar-old from Ontario, the Canadian No 5, is a former Canadian Golden Gloves champion. Montelongo had won his last five contests.

Brewer vs. Castaneda

Brewer is pushed hard all the way by Castaneda but just does enough to get the win on a split decision, First fight for the 35-year-old “LJack” since losing a wide unanimous decision against Mark DeLuca in June. Mexican Castaneda drops to 2-3-1 in his last six fights

Saint Quentin, France: Super Feather: Guillame Frenois (47-2-1) W PTS 10 12 Caril Herrera (41-3,2ND). Fighting in front of his own fans Frenois wins the WBA Inter-Continental title with comfortable points win over Uruguayan Herrera. The 5’3” tall southpaw visitor is too small to be fighting at super featherweight but he is stocky and strong and has a punch. Frenois put Herrera down in the second round and then realised that Herrera was not going to give in easily and from there Frenois used his huge reach advantage and better skills to box his way to the win. Scores 119-108, 118-109 and 117-110 for Frenois. This is his first outing since losing on points to Tevin Farmer for the IBF title in July. He is hoping the WBA Inter-Continental title might open doors for him in their rankings. The 39-year-old Herrera, a pro for 16 years, won the national featherweight title less than a month ago. After turning pro he won his first 21 fights before losing to Filipino A J Banal in an IBF super flyweight eliminator.

Tokyo, Japan: Super Fly: Ryoji Fukunaga (12-4) W TKO 7 Froilan Saludar (31-4-1). In a mild upset Fukunaga stops Filipino Saludar and relieves him of the WBO Asia Pacific title. Saludar had the better of the opening exchanges pressuring Fukunaga and starting a swelling around Fukunaga’s right eye which worsened as the fight progressed. Fukunaga focused on the body and gradually worked his way into the fight. After four rounds Saludar was in front on two cards 40-36 and 39-37 with the third having them even at 38-38. The body punching from Fukunaga slowed Saludar and Fukunaga dominated the fifth and sixth. In the seventh Saludar was backed into a corner and shipping punishment when the referee stopped the fight. All of the 33-year-old Fukunaga’s wins have come by KO/TKO. Saludar, the WBO No 9, was 8-1 in his last nine fights with the loss coming against Sho Kimura for the WBO flyweight title.

Anaheim, CA, USA: Light: Jorge Linares (47-5) W KO 4 Carlos Morales (19-5-4), Light: Ryan Garcia (20-0) W KO 1 Francisco Fonseca (25-3-2). Welter: Alexis Rocha (16-0) W PTS 10 Brad Solomon (28-3). Welter: Blair Cobbs (14-0-1) W PTS 10 Samuel Kotey Neequaye (23-3). Super Middle: Bektemir Melikuziev (5-0) W KO 1 Oscar Cortes (27-6).

Linares vs. Morales

Linares obliterates Morales as he scores two knockdowns on the way to a fourth round victory. Over the first two rounds Linares was marching forward with some flashing rights just whistling past the chin of Morales. Morales was boxing well on the back foot using a good jab and some straight rights but was unable to keep Linares out but a clash of heads opened a cut over the left eye of Linares. Late in the third Linares dropped Morales with a short right hook with Morales beating the count and the bell going before Linares could do any more damage. In the fourth as Morales moved forward trying to get inside Linares met him with a right hook that put him down heavily. Morales made to his feet but was counted out. It was obvious that Linares was looking to impress after his first round stoppage loss against Pablo Cano in January last year. At 34 and twelve years after winning his first world title he made it clear that his aim is another title. First inside the distance defeat for Morales who was coming off a technical draw with Mercito Gesta. With the talk of Linares vs. Ryan Garcia it is interesting to note that Morales only lost to Garcia on a majority decision.

Garcia vs. Fonseca

Stunning and explosive demonstration by Garcia. The smaller Fonseca tried to get inside but was knocked back on his heels by a left hook. Garcia used his huge reach advantage to probe Fonseca’s defence and when Fonseca again came forward Garcia met him with a chilling left hook that sent Fonseca down flat on his back. His eyes were open but un-focused and the referee immediately dispensed with the count. All over in 80 seconds. In his last fight in November Garcia crushed Romero Dulay in 98 seconds and for both Dulay and Fonseca it was the first time they had been stopped. The tall 21-year-old “Kingry” retains the WBC Silver title. He has 17 wins by KO/TKO and is rated WBA 2/WBC 4/WBO 6. Now hopefully he heads on to a fight with Linares in July a huge test for Garcia but he is also talking about fighting Gervonta Davis by the end of the year. Nicaraguan Fonseca has had two shots at the IBF super feather title. He was knocked out in eight rounds by Davis in 2017 for the vacant title and on points in a challenge to Tevin Farmer in December 2018. In last fight in November he looked very unlucky not get the decision over Alex Dilmaghani in London.

Rocha vs. Solomon

Good win for Rocha against the more experienced and smart Solomon. Rocha was pressing the fight early hustling Solomon getting inside and outworking him. Solomon managed to get a foot-hold in the fight in the third in some exchanges that saw both fighters connecting with good shots. The middle rounds were close. Solomon was scoring with some accurate combinations but Rocha boxed well and was busier just having the edge in each round. Rocha had already established a winning lead before flooring Solomon in the last. Solomon was hurt by a body shot and then went down under a series of follow-up punches. Not only did Solomon beat the count but he went on to rock Rocha with an uppercut before the bell but it was a 10-8 round for Rocha. Scores 100-89, 99-90 and 97-92 for Rocha. The 22-year-old southpaw turned pro at 18 after winning a number of youth titles and is making good progress with wins over Shoki Sakai and 17-1 Roberto Valenzuela Jr. Solomon, 36, wax 26-0 at one time but with just one fight in each of years 2016, 2017 and 2018 and being knocked out in Vergil Ortiz in December, his only fight in 2019, he hardly counts as active.

Cobbs vs. Neequaye

Cobbs remains undefeated with split verdict over Neequaye in a disappointing fight. Flashy southpaw Cobbs was quicker and used that edge to work on the outside. Neequaye pressed but was having trouble finding the target. Cobbs was content to box without taking chances and apart from some overhand rights Neequaye was not contributing much himself. The contestants were being booed by the fifth with the crowd looking for them to engage more. The fight flared briefly into action in the sixth with some frantic exchanges but then reverted to dullness. The better skills of Cobbs gave him a slight advantage but the crowd were restive again in the ninth a round in which Cobbs was deducted a point for a low punch but he seemed to be the clear winner. Scores 96-93 twice for Cobbs and 95-94 for Neequaye. The 30-year-old from Philadelphia retained his NABF title but did not fight like a guy with nine inside the distance victories to his credit and he should have done better against a strong but limited Neequaye. The 36-year-old Ghanaian was having only his second fight after 3 ½ years of inactivity.

Melikuziev vs. Cortes

Uzbek southpaw Melikuziev wipes out Cortes. Melikuziev went after Cortes and floored him with a right to the head. Cortes made it to his feet but after he was put down with a body punch the referee started the count and then stopped when he saw Cortes was not going to get up any time soon. Done and dusted in 2:05 of the first round. The 23-year-old Melikuziev won every round against Vaughan Alexander in December and is already No 15 with the WBA. He won gold medal at the World Youth and Youth Olympics and silver medals at the World Championships and 2016 Olympics. Cortes came in as a late replacement after Marco Periban pulled out. Cortes has been travelling a rough road with losses to Hugo Centeno and Kamil Szeremeta in 2019.

Philadelphia, PA, USA: Light: Isaac Cruz (19-1-1) W PTS 10 Thomas Mattice (15-2-1) W. Super Light: Montana Love (13-0-1) W PTS 8 Jerrico Walton (16-1). Super Bantam: Raeese Aleem (16-0) W TKO 4 Adam Lopez (19-4-2).

Cruz vs. Mattice

Cruz takes hard earned majority decision in a well-matched contest. Sometimes styles dictate the pattern of the fight but sometimes physical factors are the driver. With the 5’4 ½” Cruz facing a 5’9” Mattice there was only one way that Cruz was going to win and that was by taking the fight inside and that was what he set out to do from the start. He put Mattice under heavy pressure banging heavily to the body and it was the third round before Mattice was finally able to get on the front foot and do some body punching on his own account. Mattice connected with some choice punches in the fifth and sixth but just could not keep Cruz out and in the seventh it was Cruz scoring to the body and he shook Mattice with a left hook . Mattice was finding gaps and countering and doing enough to keep the fight close but was under pressure throughout the ninth. Cruz connected with a strong left hook early in the tenth but then Mattice staged a strong finish landing a heavy right to the head and hurting Cruz with a body punch to take the round but it was not enough. Score 96-94 twice for Cruz and 95-95. The little 21-year-old from Mexico City is on a good run. He has won his last eight fights including a stoppage of former interim WBA title challenger Jose Felix Jr. and is rated No 7(5) by the IBF. Cruz was a brave choice of opponent for Cleveland’s Mattice but you have to be ready to earn your money the hard way on ShoBox and this was an entertaining and competitive fight so hopefully he will come again.

Love vs. Walton

Cleveland southpaw Love finishes strongly to edge out Walton in a spirited contest that swung one way and then the other. Love bossed the first two rounds outscoring a slow starting Walton in the first and shaking him with right in the second. Walton did better in the third getting through with left hooks and it was Love’s turn to be rocked in the fourth. The fifth was close with Walton working well to the body inside and Love had a good six boxing on the outside. It was too close to call at that stage but Love turned it his way with an eye-catching right in the seventh that stunned Walton and Love carried the impetus from that into the eighth to earn him the decision. Scores 77-75 twice and 78-74 all for Love. He was having only his second fight in nineteen months. The draw on his record was with Kenneth Sims Jr in July 2018. New Orleans-born Walton outpointed a fading former WBC super bantam champion Victor Terrazas in August and made this one close to the end.

Aleem vs. Lopez

Assured winning performance from Aleem as he stops very creditable opponent in Lopez. Aleem took the first and then began the breaking down of Lopez in the second. He was landing well to head and body and Lopez was trying to hold and slow Aleem’s attacks but ended the second with a cut high on his hair line on the left side of his head. Aleem was handing out some serious punishment in the third and the blood was flowing from Lopez’s nose. Aleem had Lopez reeling with a sustained attack in the fourth and with Lopez’s nose still bleeding heavily Lopez’s team signalled they wanted the fight stopped. Ninth inside the distance for Michigan’s Aleem. Lopez had won his last three fights.

February 15

La Calera, Argentina: Super Welter: Alejandro Silva (12-0-1) W PTS 10 Emiliano Pucheta (13-4). Silva wins the vacant Argentinian title with unanimous verdict over Pucheta. In a savage battle it was Silva handing out most of the punishment. In round after round he rocked Pucheta with hooks and uppercuts and looked close to a stoppage win. Pucheta landed some good shots of his own but Silva had the harder punch and Pucheta did well to last the distance. Scores 98-92 twice and 99-91 for Silva, the Argentinian No 2,registers his tenth win in a row. Pucheta the national No 5 drops to 2-3 in his last 5 but has yet to be beaten inside the distance.

Carlos Paz, Argentina: Super Feather: Matias Rueda (34-1) W TKO 8 Fabian Orosco (27-12-4). Super Light: Hugo Roldan (18-0-1) W PTS 10 Emiliano Rodriguez (23-7).

Rueda vs. Orosco

As expected Rueda just punches too hard for a downward heading Orosco. The “Little Cobra” put Orosco down in both the third and fourth but Orosco hung in there until the eighth. In that round a left hook to the body saw Orosco dropping to one knee in obvious distress and the referee waived the fight over without a count. Win No 30 by KO/TKO for the 31-year-old from Tandil. His only defeat came in 2016 in a fight against Oscar Valdez for the vacant WBO featherweight title and he has run up eight wins since then, seven by KO/TKO. Orosco (or Orozco as he appears on the Argentinian Federation rankings) is well down the slope. He was knocked out by Rueda in 2018 and now has eight losses and a draw in his last nine fights.

Roldan vs. Rodriguez

Argentinian No 2 Roldan keeps his unbeaten tag with unanimous verdict over Rodriguez. Roldan took the unanimous decision. It looked as though it might be a split decision as he was trailing Rodriguez on one card until he scored a knockdown in the tenth getting away with a final punch that seemed to land when Rodriguez had a glove on the canvas. Scores 99 ½ -92, 97-94 ½ and 96 ½ -96 for Roldan. He needed a win after having his 100% record spoiled by a majority draw against novice Agustin Kucharski in December. Rodriguez lost to Mohamed Mimoune in France for the IBO title in 2018 and to Sean McComb in Belfast last year but in a better result, also last year, only lost to Rueda on a split decision.

Kuringen, Belgium: Welter; Hovhannes Martirosyan (9-0) W PTS 10 Bilal Messoudi (7-6-1). Heavy: Herve Hubeaux (32-3) W PTS 6 Pavlo Krolenko (3-5).

Martirosyan vs. Messoudi

Martirosyan wins the vacant Belgium title as he scores a knockdown and takes every round against a too brave Messoudi. Martirosyan had too much skill for a very raw and very limited Messoudi but what Messoudi did have was guts galore. He soaked up lots of punishment and climbed off the floor to go the distance. In the last round Martirosyan was battering Messoudi around the ring and it was difficult to see what was keeping Messaoudi up and it would have been an act of mercy to stop the fight. Martirosyan punched himself out and that allowed Messoudi to stay to the bell. Scores 100-89 for Martirosyan on all three cards. Martirosyan was going ten rounds for the first time. Moroccan born Messaoudi needs saving from himself and he took too much punishment here.

Hubeaux vs. Krolenko

Just a light run out for Hubeaux as he outpoints Ukrainian prelim fighter Krolenko. Scores 60-54 from the three judges for Hubeaux. Losses in big fights against Agit Kabayel for the EBU title and Oscar Rivas for the NABF title have been important set-backs for the 27-year-old Hubeaux who is currently No 12 in the EBU ratings. Krolenko did his job by going the distance.

Calgary, Canada: Welter: Devin Reti (14-0) W Victor Rangel (17-6-3).

Calgary fighter Reti collects his first pro title as he outpoints Mexican Rangel. Reti controlled the action all the way but Rangel showed a good chin and it was an entertaining contests. Reti had the better skills but could not dent Rangel who did some showboating to entertain the crowd and gave Reti his first experience of going ten rounds. Scores 100-90 twice and 99-91. Reti, 26, the Canadian No 4, wins the vacant Canadian Professional Boxing Council’s North American title. Rangel is a modest 4-4 in his last eight outings

Santiago, Chile: Light: Jose Sanchez (18-1) W PTS 10 Javier Clavero (27-7). Local fighter Sanchez wins the vacant WBO Latino title with close verdict over Argentinian Clavero. In the early rounds Clavero’s pressure tactics saw him build a lead. Sanchez came into the fight more over the second half and cut into that lead but Clavero looked to have done enough to win. The judges disagreed. All three officials scored it 96-94 for Sanchez. The 35-year-old Chilean turned pro in 2006 and won his first 15 contests before in 2010 an injury in an assault seemed to end his career but after a couple of false starts he is back on track and has reversed his only loss. Clavero, a former Argentinian and South American champion, was 2-2 last year with losses in fights for the Argentinian and WBC International titles.

St Trivier les Courtes, France: Heavy: Newfel Ouatah (18-3) W PTS 10 Faisal Arrami (19-8-1). Ouatah retains the French title with comprehensive victory over former cruiserweight champion Arrami. Scores 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93. The 34-year-old 6’6 ½” from Lyon is in his second reign as champion. He was stopped inside a round by Junior Fa in March last year. His immediate aim is a shot at the EU title but he has a lot of work to do as he is currently down at No 23. “The African King” Arrami was having his second shot at the national title.

Mexicali, Mexico: Fly: Elwin Soto (17-1) W KO 1 Javier Rendon (10-4-3). WBO champion Soto blows away poor Rendon in the first round. Soto was giving away height and reach but his quicker hands were too much for Rendon. Soto found the range with his jab and connected with a coulee of good rights. Soto continued to hunt Rendon and shook him with as left hook. Rendon jabbed and moved but just when it looked as though he would see out the round with thirty seconds to go a right to the head and a vicious left hook to the body sent him down writhing in pain and he was counted out. It was quite a while before he was able to get up. Not too often do you get world champion in non-title fights these days. Soto. 23, the WBO light fly champion, was streets ahead of mediocre Rendon and gets his twelfth win by KO/TKO. He came up short as an amateur losing out in the Mexican Youth Championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016 but after an early career loss in the pros he has won 15 in a row. Third inside the distance loss for over-matched Rendon.

Manila, Philippines: Super Fly: Sho Kimura (18-3-2) W TKO 2 Merlito Sabillo (27-8-1).

A sharp and focused Kimura flattens Sabillo in two rounds. In the opening round Shimura used his jab to put Sabillo on the back foot and kept him there throughout the round. For much of the time he pinned Sabillo to the ropes connecting with rib-bending left hooks and rights to head and body. Sabillo fired back briefly in desperation but was quickly on the retreat again. In the second it was more of the same with Shimura dishing out punishment until Sabillo launched an attack. He drove forward throwing left hooks and sustained his attack with more hooks and uppercuts to have Kimura on the retreat but as Sabillo came forward Kimura caught with a booming left hook to the head and Sabillo went face down on the canvas with the referee not even bothering with a count. Former WBO flyweight champion Kimura was starting his rebuilding campaign after losing to Carlos Canizales in a challenge for the secondary WBA light flyweight title in May last year. It is now four consecutive losses for former WBO minimumweight champion Sabillo and at 36 retirement may be calling him.

San Juan, Puerto Rico: Bantam: Jose Martinez (21-1-2) W TKO 2 Yeison Vargas (17-4). Super Bantam: Carlos Caraballo W TKO 1 Mike Oliver (26-11-1).Light Fly: Oscar Collazo (1-0) W TKO 3 Vicente

Martinez vs. Vargas

Martinez comes off the floor to stop Vargas. A left hook from Vargas put Martinez down in the first but the home fighter was not too shaken. In the second Martinez floored Vargas twice and was beating on him in a corner when the referee stopped the fight. Fourteen wins by KO/TKO for 27-year-old Martinez. His lone loss came in January last year when he was knocked out in two rounds by Filipino Aston Palicte and this is his first fight since then. Fourth inside the distance loss on the bounce for Colombian Vargas.

Caraballo vs. Oliver

Totally predictable outcome as Caraballo annihilates 40-year-old Oliver inside a round. Caraballo dropped Oliver with a left hook in the opening exchange of punches and although Oliver made it to his feet he was put down by a left to the head and the fight was over. The 24-year-old Caraballo has won all thirteen of his fights by the quick route and this is his fifth first round finish. Poor Oliver needs saving from himself he is 1-9-1 in his last eleven fights and this was his first bout for fifteen months

Collazo vs. Castro

Tipped to a future star of Puerto Rican boxing Collazo win his first pro fight. He worked on Castro’s body over the first round and then had him in trouble with a barrage of punches in the third which brought the stoppage. The 23-year-old 5’3” Collazo lost out 3-2 in the first series in the 2017 World Championships to eventual gold medallist Cuban Yoahnys Argilago but won the gold medal at last year’s Pan American Games. With the 49kg class eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics he has turned pro under Miguel Cotto’s banner. One to follow. Mexican Castro just a sacrificial lamb.

Nashville, TN, USA: Super Middle: Caleb Plant (20-0) W TKO 10 Vincent Feigenbutz (31-3). Welter: Abel Ramos (26-3-2) W TKO 10 Bryant Perrella (17-3). Light: Diego Magdaleno (42-3) W PTS 10 Austin Dulay (13-2,1ND).Bantam: Rau’shee Warren (17-3) W PTS 10 Gilberto Mendoza (15-8-3). Welter: Jose Miguel Borrego (17-2) W TKO 3 Joaquim Carniero (28-13). Super Welter: Leon Lawson III (13-0) W KO 1 Francisco Castro (28-13).

Plant vs. Feigenbutz

Plant retains the IBF title as he outclasses a gutsy but limited Feigenbutz and wins every round before forcing the stoppage in the tenth.

Round 1

Good opening round for Plant. He quickly had his jab working and was piercing Feigenbutz’s guard both to head and body. Feigenbutz looked tense and his jab was tentative. Plant was coming forward and trying some rights in a dominant round.

Score: 10-9 Plant

Round 2

Plant cut loose in the second. He was firing four and five punch combinations switching from left hooks to the body to straight rights to the head. Feigenbutz looked flummoxed at times not sure where the next punch was coming from. He tried to stay cool and fire his jab but he was short and when he jabbed he was encouraging counters from Plant and already the challenger looked out of his depth.

Score: 10-9 Plant Plant 20-18

Round 3

Plant bombarded Feigenbutz with punches at the start of the round. Flashing hooks and uppercuts from both hands were headed Feigenbutz’s way. He blocked many but Plant continued to suddenly open up with these busts throughout the round alternating between boxing on the back foot and firing jabs and then blazing away at Feigenbutz and the German had blood dripping from his nose and was bruised under both eyes.

Score: 10-9 Plant Plant 30-27

Round 4

Plant took the first two minutes of this round off. That gave Feigenbutz the chance to have some success with his jab and lunging attacks. For the first time in the fight he was throwing more than one punch at a time. Over the last minute Plant cut loose again with strong jabs hooks and uppercuts with Feigenbutz obliged to cover up rather than counter.

Score: 10-9 Plant Plant 40-36

Round 5

Plant boxed his way through this one. He was threading punches through Feigenbutz’s guard then banging home body punches. Feigenbutz was throwing one punch at a time only jabs and very few of them. Plant was putting together some burst of three or four punches but not sustaining his attack. At this stage the figures showed Feigenbutz connecting with 18 punches in the five rounds and Plant 84.

Score: 10-9 Plant Plant 50-45

Round 6

Feigenbutz’s best round so far as Plant looked content to box on the back foot. Feigenbutz rushed him to the ropes and blazed away with both hands. Plant blocked or dodged most of the punches but at least Feigenbutz was throwing them. The hand speed of Plant came into play and he was a sending thudding jabs into Feigenbutz‘s face and although Feigenbutz was too slow with his own punches it was his most active round in the fight.

Score: 10-9 Plant Plant 60-54

Round 7

Plant was on the back foot again letting Feigenbutz come forward and ramming his jab into the German’s face. Initially Feigenbutz tried to fire back. Plant’s was occasional exploding with hooks and uppercuts before going on the defensive again. Feigenbutz was just too slow and predictable to pose a threat.

Score: 10-9 Plant Plant 70-63

Round 8

The swelling beneath Feigenbutz’s eyes had worsened and stabbing jabs fro Plant in this round did not help. Plant was quick enough to slot his jabs home with Feigenbutz too slow to block them. Periodically Plant would fire a flurry of punches and then dial it down again and go back to the jab.

Score: 10-9 Plant Plant 80-72

Round 9

Plant was out to take care of business in this one. He had Feigenbutz stumbling under a blizzard of punches of all types and from all angles. To his credit Feigenbutz rode out the storm and regrouped and came forward. Periodically throughout the round Plant would burst into life again on one occasion putting together a sequence of seven successive left hooks and uppercuts but a gutsy Feigenbutz with his right eye almost closed was still there and trying to stay in the fight at the bell.

Score: 10-9 Plant Plant 90-81

Round 10

Plant attacked ferociously ramming home punch after punch. He was snapping Feigenbutz’s head back with jabs and uppercuts. Again Feigenbutz refused to crumble and tried to punch with Plant but was overwhelmed and soaking up too much punishment and the referee stopped the fight.

Second defence of the IBF title for Plant and the first pro fight in front of his home fans. The 27-year-old “Sweethands” showed flair and power in his twelfth inside the distance victory. His best wins have been a decision over Jose Uzcategui to win the title and a stoppage of Mike Lee in his first defence. WBC champion David Benavidez has been calling out Plant and that unification fight would be a big test for the IBF champion. He is in a relaxed situation as the first two spots in the IBF rating are vacant and somehow Feigenbutz had climbed to No 3 so no pressure to make a mandatory defence. Feigenbutz, a former interim WBA champion, has been skilfully steered to an impressive record but his limitations were fully exposed here. He has a top team behind him and will be rebuilt and probably fight for a title again next year.

Ramos vs. Perrella

Ramos snatches a very dramatic late victory over Perrella. Not often you see a fighter wearing a “tuxedo”; collar and tie into the ring for a fight but Perrella looked very stylish. The Floridian southpaw controlled this fight from the start. With his much longer reach he was able to paste Ramos with jabs on the outside and catch Ramos with counter left hooks as Ramos tried to work his way inside. Perrella was much quicker around the ring and Ramos was having to overreach with his punches and paying for it with those lefts from Perrella. In the third Perrella took Ramos to the ropes and worked him over and had won all three rounds before staggering Ramos with a left in the fourth. Ramos landed his best punch so far in the shape of a right to the head in the same round and both fighters were showing signs of wear around the eyes. The flat-footed Ramos just kept padding forward focusing on body punches to slow Perrella and by the seventh that seemed to be working. Perrella was still landing more but he was under more pressure as he struggled to keep Ramos out. By the eighth Perrella’s work rate had dropped and there was no snap in his punches. Perrella rallied briefly in the ninth but was under pressure all the way. After nine rounds Perrella was ahead 88-83 on two cards and 87-84 on the third so just had to survive the last three minutes and he came within one second of doing that. He was keeping Ramos out with the jab and finding gaps for counters when with just over thirty seconds to go he was dropped by a fierce right uppercut and landed half out under the bottom rope. He climbed to his feet with the count at five. The referee had a hard look at him and made him walk to the side and back and then let the fight continue. Ramos took Perrella to the ropes and landed a right that had Perrella staggering along the ropes and down heavily. Again he was up at five but this time as he obeyed the referee’s instruction to take a few paces there was a distinct stutter in his step and the referee stopped the fight. Perrella’s team screamed in anger as there was only one second left in the round but it was a good call. Huge win for Ramos whose three losses have come against Regis Prograis, Ivan Baranchyk and on a majority decision against Jamal James. He had won his last seven fights so will be hoping to ride this win to some good paydays. Perrella has lost important fights to Yordenis Ugas and Luis Collazo but was coming off a stoppage victory over 22-2-1 Dominique Dolton in July. A crushing blow losing this one when he was so close to victory.

Magdaleno vs. Dulay

Magdaleno returns to action and gets a unanimous decision over local fighter Dulay. An even first round saw the pattern set of the taller Dulay working with his right jab and Magdaleno getting close firing hooks to the body. Dulay took the second round. They both scored well Dulay with his jab and straight right and Magdaleno to the body. Dulay took the round with a fierce attack before the bell. Magdaleno picked up the pace in the third but was given a warning for a low punch. He was putting his punches together in the fourth and outscored Dulay to bring them level. Magdaleno was hustling and bustling Dulay in the fifth raking Dulay to the body with hooks but was given another warning for going low before taking the sixth by attacking relentlessly. In the seventh despite Dulay having the longer reach, Magdaleno was out-jabbing him and connected with a blistering left to the body that sent Dulay back and down in pain. He knelt until the count reached seven and was up at eight. Magdaleno chased Dulay looking to land a decisive punch but instead landed a very low right hook and was deducted a point turning a 10-8 round for him into a 9-8 round for Dulay. Magdaleno continued to outscore Dulay over the eighth and ninth and in the tenth he connected with a stream of straight lefts before they finished bombarding each other with punches. Scores 96-92 twice and 97-91 for Magdaleno. First fight for Magdaleno since his seventh round kayo loss to Teo Lopez in February last year. The inactivity has cost him any spot in the rankings and to get within a sniff of a title fight he will need to takes some risks as at 33 time is not his friend. Home city fighter Dulay, 24, lost this one when he stopped using his jab and went on the back foot. At 24 he can learn from this and rise again.

Warren vs. Mendoza

Warren eases his way back into action with a win over a passable opponent in Mendoza. Southpaw Warren was streets ahead of Mendoza in speed and skill and breezed his way through this one with the active rounds more important that going for a quick finish. Scores 99-91 twice and 100-90 for the former WBA and IBO bantamweight champion and the USA’s only three-time Olympian boxer. First fight for Warren after losing to Nordine Oubaali for the vacant WBC title in January last year and he is still No 6 in the WBA ratings. Mexican Mendoza gave Warren the work he needed without being a threat.

Borrego vs. Carniero

Mexican southpaw Borrego has too much power for Brazilian Carniero. After taking the first two rounds a sustained barrage of punches from Borrego in the third had Carniero hurt and floundering and the referee stopped the fight. After a 1-2 spell Borrego has now won his last three contests. Fellow southpaw Carniero suffers his tenth KO/TKO loss.

Lawson vs. Castro

“Lethal “Lawson floors Castro twice for first round blow out. He put Castro down with almost the first punch he threw. Castro made it to his feet but was put down again and the fight was done and dusted in 36 seconds. Sixth win by KO/TKO for the 20-year-old from Flint, Michigan. A former National Golden Gloves champion the 6’5” Lawson is part of a boxing family. Andre and Anthony Dirrell are first cousin, his grandfather Leon trained both Dirrells and his father Leon Jr. also helped train the Dirrells. Leon Jr is best known for climbing in the ring and punching Jose Uzcategui in 2017 after the Venezuelan had been disqualified for a low punch against Andre Dirrell. A 6’5” super welterweight-you don’t get many of them so one to watch. Nine losses in his last ten fights for Castro.

Fight of the week (Significance): Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz with Plant’s win hopefully leading to a unification fight with David Benavidez

Fight of the week (Entertainment); Diego Magdaleno vs. Austin Dulay provided plenty of action

Fighter of the week: Ryan Garcia’s one-punch finish of Francisco Fonseca was the best performance of the week

Punch of the week: The body punch from Elwin Soto that downed Javier Rendon, the left hook that Ryan Rozicki used to floor Vlad Reznicek and Sho Kimura’s dynamite left hood that flattened Merlito Sabillo were all outstanding candidates but it has to be the left hook from Garcia that knocked out Fonseca that wins the prize.

Upset of the week: The last second win by Abel Ramos over Bryant Perrella was one for the outsider.

Prospect watch: Leon Lawson III 20-years-old and 15-0 a former US Under-17, Under-19 and National Golden Gloves champion looks good.

