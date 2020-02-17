Tyson Fury: “One-dimensional Deontay Wilder can be hurt quite regularly”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former champion Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) is brimming with confidence ahead of his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old Brit believes he can hurt Wilder and has vowed to put him away if he has him in trouble again.

“The biggest mistake I made last time was not making him pay when he was hurt,” said Fury. “I didn’t know what I had in the tank last time. I’d never done 12 rounds (during my comeback). It’s a long time.

“This time, I know I can do the distance and we’re not getting hurt. I’ll throw everything but the kitchen sink at him and he won’t know what hit him.”

Fury was on the deck twice late in the fight against Wilder when they met for the first time in December 2018 but insists it’s the 34-year-old American who can be hurt. That fight ended in a controversial draw.

“I learned he can be hit, and he can be hurt quite regularly,” Fury continued. “That’s the biggest thing that I learned about Deontay Wilder. Nothing I didn’t already know.

“Before I fought him, obviously I didn’t know what he was like in a boxing ring, and after I fought him, I know what he’s like. And I think there’s nothing to worry about.

“He’s got a big right hand and that’s it. He’s a one-dimensional fighter, and I’m going to prove that on the 22nd of February.”

